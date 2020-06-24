Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gift Voucher Marketing: How These Two Hotels Got It So Right?

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 4:33 pm
Press Release: STAAH

More than NZD $5,000 in two weeks with gift vouchers!

New Zealand resorts, Chateau Tongariro Hotel and Wairakei Resort Taupo are reaping the benefits of a smart investment – STAAH Gift Voucher Engine.

The setting: a bit about the two hotels

Owned by the Bayview International Hotels & Resorts, Wairakei Resort Taupo and Chateau Tongariro Hotel in Ruapehu exude a timeless elegance that is deeply rooted in New Zealand’s heritage. Located near the iconic Wairakei Thermal Valley, Wairakei Resort Taupo offers plush interiors, dining, an on-site spa, a golf course and of course an access to an outdoor environment like few others. The hotel offers 187 rooms, suites and villas.

Chateau Tongariro Hotel lies in the heart of the Tongariro National Park – a luxurious escape in a setting that is quintessential Kiwi. When you’re done adventuring in the scenic national park or skiing, you can enjoy dining at one of the four in-house restaurants or settle in front of a crackling fire in winter. The hotel boasts 115 plush rooms and suites.

The opportunity: maximising revenue

Given their enviable location and service excellence, both hotels are popular year-round with both international and domestic tourists. The facilities add to the magic. From award-winning dining to geothermally heated spa pools and a golf course, between the two hotels guests will be spoilt for experiences.

“Given our popularity within the domestic market, attracting regular customers and their family and friends through gift cards was seen as a great way to increase revenue,” says Ash, Marketing Manager – Wairakei Resort Taupo and Chateau Tongariro.

“The instant cash injection such a scheme brought in was a bonus.”

The infrastructure behind gift cards

From idea to an online shop, the journey was seamless.
“We shopped around and the STAAH Gift Voucher Engine stood miles ahead of others with its features, affordability and ongoing support,” says Mr. Palmer.
Easy management and having a user experience that is similar to the rest of the website was critical when making the choice for the properties and his team.

STAAH is simple to set-up and completely customisable to fit your website’s design. It’s easy to use – both for guests and admins in the background.

An easy connection

“Once we decided to go with STAAH, the set-up was simple,” says Ash. All staff members have been trained on the system to allow easy redemption. Access to the system is open to all relevant staff members, however, security is never compromised.

“While our design and functionality are strongly guided by users and industry needs, security is a feature we never compromise on,” says Cicero Guimaraes, a product specialist at STAAH.

The Gift Voucher Engine from STAAH is PCI-compliant.

Instant cashflow … and other reasons why your should get this?

Both the hotels, Wairakei Resort Taupo and Chateau Tongariro went live with STAAH’s Gift Voucher Engine on their websites in December 2019. The connections lead to more than NZD $5,000 in gift voucher sales in two weeks. The Mother’s Day package sale was more than NZD $10,000.The figures are mind-boggling. I think a combination of having the right offers, combined with marketing and the usability of this feature on the website came together well to produce these fantastic results,” says Ash.

He added that dealing with the loss of bookings during the pandemic was softened by the cash injection gift cards provided.

“Up until now we have crafted food and wine, spas and golf packages alongside room nights. However, with COVID-19’s economic impact has meant we will be tailoring our gift card promotions to suit a domestic audience and ride the wave of support for local businesses,” he adds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from STAAH on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 