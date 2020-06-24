Gift Voucher Marketing: How These Two Hotels Got It So Right?

More than NZD $5,000 in two weeks with gift vouchers!

New Zealand resorts, Chateau Tongariro Hotel and Wairakei Resort Taupo are reaping the benefits of a smart investment – STAAH Gift Voucher Engine.

The setting: a bit about the two hotels

Owned by the Bayview International Hotels & Resorts, Wairakei Resort Taupo and Chateau Tongariro Hotel in Ruapehu exude a timeless elegance that is deeply rooted in New Zealand’s heritage. Located near the iconic Wairakei Thermal Valley, Wairakei Resort Taupo offers plush interiors, dining, an on-site spa, a golf course and of course an access to an outdoor environment like few others. The hotel offers 187 rooms, suites and villas.

Chateau Tongariro Hotel lies in the heart of the Tongariro National Park – a luxurious escape in a setting that is quintessential Kiwi. When you’re done adventuring in the scenic national park or skiing, you can enjoy dining at one of the four in-house restaurants or settle in front of a crackling fire in winter. The hotel boasts 115 plush rooms and suites.

The opportunity: maximising revenue

Given their enviable location and service excellence, both hotels are popular year-round with both international and domestic tourists. The facilities add to the magic. From award-winning dining to geothermally heated spa pools and a golf course, between the two hotels guests will be spoilt for experiences.

“Given our popularity within the domestic market, attracting regular customers and their family and friends through gift cards was seen as a great way to increase revenue,” says Ash, Marketing Manager – Wairakei Resort Taupo and Chateau Tongariro.

“The instant cash injection such a scheme brought in was a bonus.”

The infrastructure behind gift cards

From idea to an online shop, the journey was seamless.

“We shopped around and the STAAH Gift Voucher Engine stood miles ahead of others with its features, affordability and ongoing support,” says Mr. Palmer.

Easy management and having a user experience that is similar to the rest of the website was critical when making the choice for the properties and his team.

STAAH is simple to set-up and completely customisable to fit your website’s design. It’s easy to use – both for guests and admins in the background.

An easy connection

“Once we decided to go with STAAH, the set-up was simple,” says Ash. All staff members have been trained on the system to allow easy redemption. Access to the system is open to all relevant staff members, however, security is never compromised.

“While our design and functionality are strongly guided by users and industry needs, security is a feature we never compromise on,” says Cicero Guimaraes, a product specialist at STAAH.

The Gift Voucher Engine from STAAH is PCI-compliant.

Instant cashflow … and other reasons why your should get this?

Both the hotels, Wairakei Resort Taupo and Chateau Tongariro went live with STAAH’s Gift Voucher Engine on their websites in December 2019. The connections lead to more than NZD $5,000 in gift voucher sales in two weeks. The Mother’s Day package sale was more than NZD $10,000.The figures are mind-boggling. I think a combination of having the right offers, combined with marketing and the usability of this feature on the website came together well to produce these fantastic results,” says Ash.

He added that dealing with the loss of bookings during the pandemic was softened by the cash injection gift cards provided.

“Up until now we have crafted food and wine, spas and golf packages alongside room nights. However, with COVID-19’s economic impact has meant we will be tailoring our gift card promotions to suit a domestic audience and ride the wave of support for local businesses,” he adds.

