Pint-sized Pub Heads On Nationwide Tour

Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Emerson's

Kiwis can ditch Facetime for quality face to face time thanks to Emerson’s

At less than ten square metres and with only two bar stools, Emerson’s Tiny Pub will this week begin a nationwide tour to help Kiwis rediscover the joy of catching up over a beer without distractions.

Brought to Kiwis by Emerson’s Brewery, the Emerson’s Tiny Pub is the perfect space for two friends to reconnect over a cold one; the quiet reflection after that first sip, the ability to hear the conversation – an uninterrupted session of catching up.

Complete with a tiny dartboard, tiny piano, one barkeeper and a one item menu, it’s one of the smallest pubs in New Zealand history, and it’s heading to a town near you, offering bookable 27 minute slots at ten locations starting 25 June.

Why 27 minutes? Because Emerson’s believe that’s the perfect amount of time needed to enjoy a pint. The luxury of time to sip not skull, no awkward silences and still be home in time for tea.

“Sitting down for a catch-up with a friend, a cold beer and good conversation has definitely been missed. Beer is not about drinking on your own, it’s about sharing with a good friend. We don’t just want the country to know the Emerson’s brew, we want them to understand the environment and culture it is best enjoyed,” says founder of Emerson’s Brewery, Richard Emerson.

Research previously released by Lion revealed that Kiwis were missing quality time with their friends. In fact, a whopping four in five Kiwis would have liked more face-to-face time.

“We know Kiwis were craving contact with friends over recent months, but were limited to communicating over devices. Our goal is to get people connecting with each other again, face to face with zero distractions from the outside world,” continues Emerson.

Emerson’s invites Kiwis to take some time out and reserve a place at the bar for them and a friend. When the pub comes to town, guests will enjoy a pint of Emerson’s paired with Whitestone cheese.

“Life can get difficult, and meaningful social experiences are few and far between, which is why Emerson’s Tiny Pub will deliver an uncomplicated and accessible drinking experience – a couple of friends sharing an Emerson’s with no distractions,” says Emerson.

The Emerson’s Tiny Pub hosts a party of up to two people at any given time. Bookings are essential, so reserve your spot at www.tinypub.co.nz. This venue offers access to those aged 18 and over.

Locations:

  • Thursday 25 June, Friday 26 June and Saturday 27 June: Takutai Square, Cnr Gore & Tyler Sts, Britomart, Auckland CBD
  • Monday 29 June: Taupo, Colonel Roberts Reserve, Ruapehu Street, Taupo
  • Wednesday 1 July: Tasting Room, 2 Courtney Place, Te Aro, Wellington
  • Saturday 4 July: Liz Davidson Place, Cnr of Queen Street and Charles Street, Blenheim
  • Sunday 5 July: Honest Lawyer, 1 Point Road, Monaco, Nelson
  • Tuesday 7 July: Rauora Park, 115 Lichfield Street, Christchurch
  • Wednesday 8 July: Mount Hutt Ski Field, Mount Hutt Skifield Access Road, Mount Hutt
  • Sunday 12 July: Millbrook Resort, 1124 Malaghans Road, Arrowtown
  • Tuesday 14 July: Coronet Peak, Coronet Peak Ski Area, Carpark 4, Queenstown

