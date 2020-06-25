Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brands Must Tap Into Their ‘New Zealandness’ To Stay Relevant

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 7:39 am
Press Release: Kantar

How should marketers connect with Kiwis in a post-COVID world? Kantar New Zealand has been studying the evolving values and behaviours of Kiwis in relation to the pandemic, conducting weekly surveys since March and has identified the trends to help brand strategists and customer experience managers answer this question.

Kantar Executive Director Jason Cate says a key finding is that COVID-19 has been a catalyst for Kiwis to re-connect with a number of basic cultural values, most notably our sense of humour, practicality, inclusivity and fairness, and connection to the environment.

“Our sense of humour was a coping mechanism during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sense of humour comes up when people have been through a tough time. It’s a natural response. We have seen typical Kiwi self-deprecation, and humour relating to things not being as bad as they could have been “

“Practicality is something we pride ourselves on. It was on full display during lockdown. Our attitude has been ‘This is a challenging situation – let’s get on with it.’

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also created a sense of ‘all being in it together’ – a sense of shared connection and purpose as a result of a shared experience and there is a mutual concern for things ‘beyond myself’ that comes from that.”

“The environmental dimension however is not straightforward. Lockdown was a period of conflicted sustainability. A lot of people took sustainability shortcuts during lockdown but there were other dimensions of sustainability like traffic and air pollution reductions which people felt good about. Also, consumers’ sustainability concerns have shifted towards doing good for people and the community in response to the economic pressure of the moment.”

Cate said the shared connection and mutual concern were playing out with New Zealanders wanting to support local brands and businesses.

“A well-articulated and crafted brand will have an emotional core, but it is possible to ‘dial up’ and ‘dial down’ attributes within that. “The implication is that brand strategists need to tap into their brands’ ‘New Zealandness’ at a time when supporting local businesses and, by extension, ‘New Zealandness’ as an economic concept is increasingly important.”

In addition to the values, Kantar’s research identified three behaviours that emerged or strengthened during COVID-19 and are likely to stick – flexible working, local purchasing and online shopping among a minority of consumers.

Customer experience, or CX, is an increasingly important part of brand management that also must be taken into account.

“New Zealand has changed and brand managers and customer experience managers need to keep up with the values that are most important to us right now and our evolving behaviours to stay relevant.”

Cate said Kantar’s research provides guidance and insight for companies kick starting their marketing again post COVID. “Plenty of brands want to action things sooner than later, and brand owners need reassurance they have not lost relevance or connection.

“Any brand that seeks to understand or evoke New Zealandness has to stay in touch with consumer changes because what we value and how we behave is dynamic. There is a clear need for brands to identify how New Zealandness resonates with their customers and dial up or dial down their messaging accordingly.”

Kantar Chief Executive Officer Jason Shoebridge says, “This research has provided excellent insight into the behaviours and attitudes of New Zealanders as we moved through the various alert levels and now under level 1. The challenge for all marketers in New Zealand is now how they adapt to the ongoing changes in these attitudes and behaviours as they develop strategies for their organisations to recover.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kantar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 