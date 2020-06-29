Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Walks The Post-COVID Tightrope

Monday, 29 June 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury (UC) economists Associate Head of Economics and Finance Stephen Hickson and Associate Professor Alfred Guender discuss the role of the Reserve Bank amid the pandemic’s economic upheaval.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) usually keeps a low profile. Most of what New Zealand’s central bank does goes unnoticed by most people, but recently it has been doing some significant activities due to the shock caused by COVID-19.

First, the RBNZ has cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to almost zero and committed to that for 12 months. Short-term market interest rates follow the OCR and low market interest rates should boost household and business spending because it makes borrowing cheap and leaves more money to spend after making now lower loan repayments.

Can the RBNZ go further and force market interest rates into negative territory? Yes it can. A simple way of doing this is to charge commercial banks interest on reserves held on deposit with the RBNZ. Central banks elsewhere (Japan, Switzerland, Euro-area, Denmark, Sweden to name but a few) have done that, but they have been reluctant to push market interest rates much below zero for fear of destabilising the commercial banking sector.

But really, why would people pay to deposit their money? Two reasons – one, it is not free to look after your money yourself and you may be willing to pay someone to keep it safe for you, and two, investors are interested in the risk adjusted return. An offered return of minus 1 percent that is very safe may well be preferred to a return of plus 1 percent that is very risky. Would you currently invest in a new tourism venture that relies on international tourists? There is a limit to how much people will pay to keep their money safe so interest rates can't go too negative, but when they do, central banks start to bring out another unconventional measure which RBNZ has also availed itself of.

The RBNZ has committed to buying government debt known as government bonds and in a big way (up to NZ$60 billion). When governments spend big, like they are doing now, they need to borrow funds from the public (households, banks, pension funds, etc.). These bonds can be traded and in extraordinary times when short-term interest rates are zero and central banks seem to have run out of ammunition they tap into this debt market. They start purchasing large quantities of government debt in an effort to lower long term interest rate.

The central bank finances the purchase of assets by increasing its liability (central bank money or reserves). The size of the central bank (its balance sheet) increases. Viewed in this way, the central bank helps the government to shore up the economy when it has come to a grinding halt. This action is not without danger. Once the economy has recovered the central bank will need to reduce the size of its balance sheet by selling government debt, and by doing so has the opposite effect on purchases. It lowers the price of the assets and increases long-term interest rates and therefore may undermine financial stability. Designing an "exit strategy" is the biggest challenge central banks have yet to face.

The economic upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic underscore the problem central banks and the RBNZ have. By increasing their liability, they pump more liquidity into financial markets to preserve financial stability but substantial increases in central bank money may unleash inflationary pressure down the track. If this happens another mandate of RBNZ– ensuring price stability – is threatened.

This is very much a balancing act.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 