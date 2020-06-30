Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oi Announces New Innovation In Incontinence Products

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 7:01 am
Press Release: Organic Initiative

Organic Initiative (Oi), New Zealand’s provider of certified organic period products has announced its latest innovation to help the world’s growing incontinence challenges.

The first of its kind, Oi’s Adult Care “Under Control Naturally” range provides comfort with a non-irritating, certified organic cotton cover and full protection and dryness from its natural sources based super absorbent polymer.

Urinary incontinence affects 200 million people worldwide with one in four women over the age of 18 experiencing episodes of leaking urine involuntarily. 1 On average, women wait 6.5 years from the first time they experience symptoms until they obtain a diagnosis for their bladder control problem(s). (1)

In New Zealand, it is estimated that almost 200,000 women have urinary leakage at least twice a month.

Oi’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Emma Parry says that “Urinary incontinence is twice as common in women as in men with pregnancy, childbirth and menopause acting as major contributory factors. (2)

All incontinence products in market up till now have been completely made from synthetic and chemical-based materials. Oi believes people who suffer from this natural, everyday issue deserve access to more comfortable, naturally-based protection which are better for the planet.”

Oi is on a mission to remove plastic from hygiene products, and to make available affordable healthy and sustainable products to all people. “We are very excited by this new Oi Adult Care range” Dr. Emma goes on to say. “Oi has been focused on helping all women during their menstruation journey and to remove the taboo around periods. Now we are hoping to help women with the common bladder leakage problem.”

Early users of the new Oi Adult Care range indicated their delight at the comfort of the organic cotton on their skin and surprise that it is at least as absorbent as the “stodgy, conventional products” they have used up till now. Testing shows that the Oi Adult Care range products have high levels of absorbency similar to other products in market. Absorbency of up to 740 gms has been confirmed in the maxi-plus pad for those suffering from significant leakage.

“About 24% of women between 18 and 44 years old experience incontinence,” (3) says Dr. Emma. “Until now only conventional products made from man-made materials have been available. Oi is proud to be the only provider of a natural based range with no compromise on absorbency.”

Oi believes all women deserve healthy and non-irritant and the world deserves sustainable products.

The Oi Adult Care range can be found in all major retailers in New Zealand including Countdown from 29 June 2020.

Sources
1 National Association for Incontinence, Facts and Statistics
2 WomensHealth.gov, Urinary incontinence fact sheet
3 American Medical Systems, Urinary incontinence

