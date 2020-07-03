Mediation Organisations Welcome Farm Debt Mediation Act

The Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand (AMINZ) and Resolution Institute are delighted to see the commencement of the Farm Debt Mediation Act.

The Act creates the ability for farmers and lenders to enter into mediation with a view to resolving farm-related financial disputes in a confidential environment.

Both AMINZ and Resolution Institute are Approved Mediation Organisations under the Act, and as such are responsible for assessing and accrediting potential mediators.

Sue Wells, Executive Director of AMINZ, is delighted with the response. “Over 20 experienced mediators have already been approved and more are going through the assessment process. These are dispute resolution professionals with expertise in the rural and financial sectors.”

Trevor Slater, Resolution Institute General Manager, commends the collaborative development approach taken in getting the scheme ready. “Our two organisations have worked together with the support of MPI to ensure that there are sufficient resources available to make sure the scheme can work effectively from day one.”

Applications to become accredited Farm Debt Mediators are still open to people who are able to meet the criteria which can be found on the AMINZ or Ministry for Primary Industries websites.

