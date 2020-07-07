World’s Only B Corp™ Certified PPE Supplier Gains 4th Certification; Helps Reduce Coronavirus Waste

Eagle Direct Ltd*, the world's only B Corp certified glove and clothing supplier, is proud to announce its B Corporation™ recertification for a fourth consecutive term, confirming its commitment to positive social and environmental change.

Eagle B Keeper and recertification lead Kath Row says of the process, “Recertification is carried out every three years and this one was as challenging as ever, as it should be! We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team for their commitment to B Corp values, as we strive to be the best for the world in our industry. As an example of the impact we can have, our customer’s waste savings last year were equivalent to over 15 million plastic drink bottles or almost half a billion plastic straws!”

Certified B Corporation™ companies meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, with impact across the whole business governance, including workers, community, customers and the environment assessed.

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, the pandemic is impacting the environment in addition to our lives. The use of PPE is increasing exponentially, and it is essential to minimize the environmental impact of these essential items through better quality products which reduce usage and disposed waste. Considering the environmental impact of single-use personal protective equipment (PPE) is particularly important, as poor and often rejected quality gloves and other PPE are flooding the market from pandemic opportunists, polluting our environment.

How Eagle Protect reduces PPE’s environmental impact

Eagle is committed to improving the environmental impact of their customers through product usage reduction which results in less waste by the supply of better-quality products. Eagle’s work and research into the environmental and health impacts of vinyl gloves versus the use of high-quality nitrile gloves has resulted in waste savings of over 222 tons in 2019 alone.

About B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. To date there are more than 3,300 B Corps in 150 industries and 71 countries around the world. For more information go to www.bcorporation.com.au. Companies are certified by the non-profit B Lab™.

*(The Eagle Group) comprises Eagle Protect (NZ) and Eagle Protect, PBC (US). Their latest B Impact Report is available here.

