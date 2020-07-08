Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Technology Uptake Critical To NZ Small Business Resilience And Long Term Success

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: Xero

65% of Kiwi SMEs have increased productivity after implementing cloud-based tools

 Xero, the global small business platform, has found the majority[1] of small businesses in New Zealand want to increase productivity in a post-COVID world but feel that the cost of technology, the time it takes to implement and a lack of information about what to do is preventing them.

Craig Hudson, Managing Director of New Zealand and the Pacific Islands at Xero, says before the pandemic, Xero worked with the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research to develop economic modelling which explored how leveraging technology could help to grow New Zealand’s productivity.

“Before COVID-19, NZIER concluded that a 20% uptake in cloud-based technology would deliver huge productivity gains and contribute up to $6.2 billion in annual GDP growth for New Zealand’s economy.

“SMEs account for more than a quarter of New Zealand’s GDP. So when we transform SMEs we help transform our economy and lift the living standards of all New Zealanders. The challenge is to encourage and empower small business owners to invest in productivity-boosting cloud technology,” says Hudson.

New research[2] to understand what SMEs think about productivity and technology found 65% of SMEs agree that using cloud-based technology has helped their organisation operate more productively.

However, roughly half[3] of small business decision-makers found the cost of cloud-based technology prohibitive. A third highlighted not having the time[4] available or the right knowledge[5] as the main factors stopping cloud adoption.

“At Xero, we’ve seen first-hand that working smarter using digital technologies is the key to unleashing business potential. The uptake of cloud-based technology, such as Google Docs, Microsoft Office 365, Vend or Hubdoc is a huge part of this.

"Think of the difference between a local retailer taking advantage of e-commerce through a platform like Shopify to diversify their sales, compared to one only selling in-store. Or contractors who can quote and invoice while out on a job versus the ones who need to create, print and deliver these documents physically,” says Hudson.

In fact, for small businesses wanting to increase their productivity, nearly half said it was now a matter of survival[6] for their business.

“We have to find ways to help SMEs overcome these barriers and incentivise technology uptake. Unlocking this productivity means our businesses can recover faster, and these profits can find their way back into the wider economy through higher wages, increased spending and tax,” says Hudson.

When asked what would help them increase their usage of cloud-based tools, 49% of small business decision makers said they would use a subsidy to adopt these tools into their business.

“An incentive to SMEs can be fiscally neutral because the productivity gains from using technology means SMEs are more profitable and therefore pay more tax. Together we can help small businesses recover and thrive long-term, as well as build more resilience, diversity and depth into the economy,” says Hudson.

The research also showed that, on average, businesses are using approximately three cloud-based tools[7], but 20% aren’t using any at all.

It also revealed that 42% of SMEs admit that, with the benefit of hindsight, they wish their business had better processes in place before COVID-19. Nearly three quarters[8] also had to make quick changes to the technology they use to keep their business functioning during lockdown.

“We know that small businesses can change their processes with the right incentives and advice, and SMEs proved this to themselves during lockdown. Now’s the time to maximise these technology gains for the long term benefit of New Zealand,” concludes Hudson.

About the NZIER economic modelling:
Xero New Zealand commissioned NZIER to investigate the economic potential of cloud-based business tools to support the productivity and performance of New Zealand business and the flow-on impacts to the New Zealand economy.

We used NZIER’s computable general equilibrium (CGE) model of the New Zealand economy to estimate the economic benefits of a 20% increase in the uptake of cloud computing. The modelling was grounded in the results for businesses found in the literature.

A 20% increase in the uptake of cloud computing by businesses would have the following estimated annual effects, at the national level:

  • GDP increases by between $3.5 billion and $6.2 billion (1.2–2.1%).
  • Household spending increases by between $2.6 billion and $4.6 billion
  • Output increases by between $4.1 billion and $7.3 billion annually.
  • Real wages increase by between $1.8 billion and $3.3 billion.
  • Capital stock increases by between $1.1 billion and $1.9 billion.
  • Exports increase by between $341 million and $618 million.

About June research:
The new research was conducted with n=505 business owners and key decision makers across New Zealand from the Pureprofile panel which concluded at the beginning of June 2020.

About Xero

Xero provides a beautiful and easy-to-use cloud-based accounting software service for small businesses and their advisors around the world. Xero connects more than two million subscribers with an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and 200 plus connections to banks and financial service providers. The IDC MarketScape recognised Xero as a Leader in the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business Finance and Accounting Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment. On the 2020 Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the largest company by revenue to come from New Zealand or Australia. Xero has also been included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the FTSE4Good Australia 30 Index.

[1] 64.8%

[2] Concluded by Xero and Pureprofile at the beginning of June 2020

[3] 49%

[4] 35.5%: not enough time is stopping small businesses from increasing productivity

[5] 33.6%: lack of knowledge is stopping small businesses from increasing productivity

[6] 47% of businesses wanting to increase their productivity told us it was a matter of survival

[7] Kiwi small businesses using 3.4 cloud-based tools

[8] 73% of small businesses made changes to their operation to remain functional during lockdown

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Xero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:

Chartered Accountants: COVID-19 Fails To Knock Kiwi Investor Confidence, But More Disclosure Wanted

Three months of COVID-19 lockdown and investment turmoil has done little to knock confidence in New Zealand capital markets and listed companies with overall investor sentiment very similar to 2019, an investor survey held in mid June shows. However, ... More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 