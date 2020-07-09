Out Of Home Delivers Long-term Brand Strength As Bosch Weathers COVID-19 Storm

A decision in 2017 to incorporate an Out of Home strategy into its marketing mix has helped protect appliance manufacturer Bosch’s brand recognition through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bosch has benefitted from outstanding brand recognition growth, both aided and unaided, since incorporating Out of Home into the media mix. Taking a long-term approach to its advertising strategy, Bosch has seen an increase of 7% in unaided and 4% in aided brand awareness over the course of the campaign.*

Jess Deuscher, Senior Brand and Communications Manager at Bosch, said that the decision to bring Out of Home into the mix came largely from looking at iconic triggers for buying behaviour, and the role that mass advertising has in influencing this.

“The growth we’ve seen over the years, particularly in unaided brand recognition, is nothing short of incredible. We’re extremely proud of the brand equity we’ve managed to build, and we believe that the support from oOh! has been an important reason why we’re weathering the turmoil through the pandemic.

“Although the market slowed due to COVID-19, Bosch's sales have remained stable today, which is a testament to the strategy we’ve implemented.”

Bosch’s strong brand presence over the last three years has been directly related to its Out of Home buying strategy, which included a mix of some of the most iconic sites across major arterial roads along the eastern seaboard and key placements close to retail partners. The long-term brand awareness strategy increased Bosch’s brand perception to the point it is now considered a household name in the whitegoods sector.

Ms Deuscher added that there were many benefits that came with Bosch’s Out of Home activity.

“We decided to include some industry award logos in our large-scale billboard ads exclusively, and it’s been reassuring to see customers come into store specifically asking for those award-winning products as a result.

“It’s also helped our channel relationships, with a number of retail channel partners commenting that they love seeing the support in the form of billboards near their stores to help drive sales,” she said.

Tim Murphy, Chief Sales Officer at oOh!media, said that Bosch’s commitment and belief in the long-term benefits of Out Of Home advertising was a strong factor in the campaign’s success.

“When you have a brand that is willing to have a sustained presence on premium Out of Home assets, it allows our team to deliver incredibly smart location and audience targeting strategies using oOh!’s proprietary datasets and tools, such as SmartReach.

“The results really speak for themselves, not only for brand awareness, but also the many other metrics that marketing teams are measuring themselves on.”

“We look forward to continuing to do great work with Bosch as audiences return to normal post-pandemic.”

*Source: Brand Funnel and Image Survey – GfK, Australia 2019.

