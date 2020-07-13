Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BusinessDesk Launches The Life Travel And Leisure Section

Monday, 13 July 2020, 10:13 am
Press Release: BusinessDesk

New Zealand’s foremost independent business news service, BusinessDesk is pleased to announce the launch of its new premium leisure section, The Life which will cover the best in domestic travel, wine, food, style, design, motoring and lifestyle features.

Headed by former Kia Ora magazine editor, Jacqui Loates-Haver, The Life launched on the evening of Friday, July 10, and will be appointment weekend reading - a welcome addition in light of the recent decline of New Zealand lifestyle media outlets.

The section will feature a portfolio of New Zealand’s best and most astute writers and columnists including wine expert Bob Campbell, MW; former Bauer food director and editor of Here magazine, Simon Farrell-Green; food writer Jean Teng, cheese columnist Juliet Harbutt; travel writer Matt Philp, fashion editor Sally-Ann Mullin, interior designer Alison Ward and international watch writer Bani McSpedden.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to launch this platform at BusinessDesk, not only to work alongside New Zealand’s best writers and columnists, but also to play a part in re-establishing the premium lifestyle media offering in this market,” says Loates-Haver.

BusinessDesk The Life will also feature content from the website’s business writers. All content will be outside of the site’s hard paywall for the first two months.

Launching The Life is part of a strategy to innovate and grow at a time when other media is faltering, said CEO and editor Pattrick Smellie. This included establishing a comprehensive opinion section in recent months. “With our general news, expert commentary and, now, The Life we have an incredibly compelling, high-quality journalistic offering,” said.

“We’ve seen a big jump in traffic and subscriptions as we strengthen our offering and The Life will double down on that.”

BusinessDesk’s columnist line up:

  • Jane Clifton, Friday: politics
  • Brian Gaynor, Saturday: business and businesspeople
  • Jehan Casinader, Saturday: social issues and politics
  • Victoria Young, Saturday: money and the people making it.
  • Peter Griffin, Thursday: Tech and startups
  • David Chaplin, Wednesday: investment industry
  • Pattrick Smellie: politics and business

