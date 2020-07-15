Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PowerDMARC To Combat Domain Spoofing In Australia & NZ

Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 8:46 am
Press Release: Katana Technologies Limited

PowerDMARC, an email security and authentication provider based in Delaware, U.S.A., is partnering with Katana Technologies, an IT security and risk specialist distributor in New Zealand. Katana Technologies will be signing on as a value-added distributor of PowerDMARC products and services across Australia and New Zealand.

“Katana will be our first distribution partner in New Zealand,” said Faisal Al Farsi, Co-Founder and CEO of PowerDMARC. “We’re looking forward to exploring new, uncharted avenues with businesses throughout Oceania. The people at Katana are highly specialised in their domain and selective with their partners. We’re very fortunate for this opportunity to do business with them.”

Katana Technologies, which focus their strategy on disruptive IT security, offer whitel-label services of vendor solutions. They specialize in tailoring cloud end-point solutions to the customer’s needs. Along with PowerDMARC, they are keen on bringing email authentication services to organizations in New Zealand, boosting DMARC adoption rates.

“This is an exciting new venture for us,” said Steve Rielly, Founder of Katana Technologies. “New Zealand has yet to see significant DMARC adoption rates, which makes it all the more important for us to clinch this opportunity. PowerDMARC’s platform is lightweight and efficient, which is everything we’re looking for in a partner’s product. We’re looking forward to great things to come.”

PowerDMARC has launched a point of presence in New Zealand for their platform, with a focus on lowering latency and providing an enhanced experience and faster response times for users in the region. They’re the first DMARC provider hosting their platform locally in New Zealand. Cloud Catalyst, one of the leading providers of cloud computing and IT infrastructure services in the country, will be hosting PowerDMARC’s SaaS platform.

“PowerDMARC’s web-based platform will be important in the fight against BEC to ensure New Zealand's cyberspace safety,” said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. “We’re proud to be the ones hosting them on our cloud. As the first DMARC provider to have a locally hosted service in the country, they’re partnering with us to help them make speed and efficiency an integral part of the PowerDMARC experience."

https://www.powerdmarc.com

https://www.katanatechnologies.net/

https://catalystcloud.nz/

