New Zealand At Expo 2020 Announces New Additions To Its Care Collective Sponsors

Thursday, 16 July 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai is a platform for creativity, innovation and global collaboration. The event is postponed, but certainly on track to open its doors to the world from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

New Zealand will be at Expo 2020 Dubai demonstrating our Care for People and Place; a message that resonates both at home and across the globe.

Several iconic New Zealand brands have joined the Care Collective, rounding out a group of well-known companies that will be essential players in showcasing New Zealand innovation, while also gaining global attention for their goods and services.

“It’s exciting for us to welcome these New Zealand brands into our Care Collective family of sponsors. We are grateful for the support of the New Zealand business community which will help us tell our story at Expo 2020 Dubai,” says Clayton Kimpton, New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020.

Joining the Care Collective are: Comvita, Abodo, Caroma, Città, David Trubridge, Method Recycling, Methven, Scion and SKOPE Industries.

“Now being held from October next year, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global event celebrating commerce, industry and culture and will be an essential platform for the promotion of New Zealand businesses that have their eye on the future”.

Comvita, one of the latest members of the Care Collective, is a pioneer and global leader in Mānuka Honey. Comvita shares the pavilion’s core value kaitiakitanga, taking its responsibilities as guardians of the land, resources and people seriously.

These iconic New Zealand brands bring our Care Collective of impressive sponsors and suppliers to 21, joining Fonterra, Kaynemaile architectural mesh, Zespri International, Mr Apple New Zealand, Shadowspec Umbrellas, Air New Zealand, Gallagher, Toitū Envirocare, noho, Resident, Tim Webber Design and Moffat.

The visitor experience for the pavilion is inspired by the world-first legal status accorded to the Whanganui River which is recognised as a living entity, and is being developed in partnership with Whanganui Iwi.

The New Zealand pavilion also features a restaurant, where sponsors’ products will feature on the menu and be used in the fit-out, and VIP hospitality venues that can be booked by New Zealand companies and used to achieve commercial outcomes.

Expo 2020 Dubai will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

For further information, please contact: Nicola Garvey, Head of Communications and Engagement nicola.garvey@nzatexpo.govt.nz

High-res images available for download from this link:

  • New Zealand Pavilion night-time render
  • New Zealand Pavilion construction progress (March 2020) – must credit Bianca-Rae Photography

The new Care Collective partners for New Zealand at Expo 2020

Comvita has been a pioneer of New Zealand Mānuka honey since 1974, harvesting pure, precious honey and crafting it to perfection.

Abodo crafts timbers with lasting beauty that are safe for people and the environment.

Caroma is the leading New Zealand and Australian provider of Sustainable Luxury Experiences in bathrooms, kitchens and laundries.

Città is a New Zealand based design company that creates furniture and homeware for every room in the home.

David Trubridge is a design studio specialising in designer pendant lights and known for environmentally responsible design.

Method Recycling designs beautiful, behaviour changing workplace recycling and waste bins from recycled materials.

Methven has been creating amazing water experiences since 1886, and today it is world renowned for beautifully designed, award winning showers, taps and valves.

Scion is a New Zealand Crown research institute specialising in planted forestry, wood processing, biotechnologies and biomaterials science.

SKOPE Industries is Australasia’s leading manufacturer of quality commercial refrigeration with a global reputation for innovation, reliability, and high-performance energy efficiency.

About New Zealand at Expo 2020

New Zealand’s theme for Expo 2020 is Care for People and Place, which is based on the indigenous environmental ethos ofkaitiakitanga, the connection and responsibility between people and the natural environment.

The theme was inspired by the world-first status given to the Whanganui River by legislation that recognised it as a living entity. Te Awa Tupua is a legal person and has all the rights, powers, duties and liabilities of a legal person. The story is a universal narrative that represents a paradigm shift from exploiting to valuing our relationship with nature.

New Zealand architects Jasmax led the team responsible for the New Zealand Pavilion design with the visitor experience being developed by Haumi (Karl Johnstone), Workshop e and Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui.

The 2,000 square metre pavilion features a visitor experience, a restaurant showcasing New Zealand food and beverage and hosting facilities. It is located in Expo 2020’s Sustainability District.

Parris Goebel will curate New Zealand’s entertainment and cultural programme for Expo 2020.

