My Auto Shop, The “AirBnB For Your Car”, Has Just Launched In Hamilton

Thursday, 16 July 2020, 4:25 pm
Press Release: My Auto Shop

At the start of January, a new service dubbed the ‘UberEats for car repairs’ launched quietly in Auckland. Just as they were gaining momentum, things quickly hit a wall as COVID-19 arrived on our shores. Since lockdown, they’ve grown quickly to a network of over 100 workshops around NZ, and they’ve just arrived in Hamilton.

Finding a mechanic you can trust is hard. When visiting one, you often find yourself asking questions that are near impossible to find the answer to; “What’s that part they’re talking about?”, “Does my car really need it?”, “Should it actually cost that much?!”

My Auto Shop endeavors to solve that problem and has now launched in Hamilton, making it easier to access the best MTA approved mechanics in the Waikato. Ex-Uber Exec & founder Andy Bowie says, “We’re like the AirBnB for car repairs. You can see tailored prices for your vehicle from the best local garages all on a map. You can filter by proximity, speciality and rating to find the best one for you, then book online in a couple of minutes.” In an industry that has notoriously lacked transparency and trust, this puts some control back in the customers hands. “Customers now have New Zealand’s best mechanics at their fingertips.”

They work exclusively with MTA approved garages and now have a nationwide network mechanics onboard already.

Hamilton customers get to make the best choice for them.

When a customer enters their vehicle type and what work they need on our website, we show them the best local workshops in their area to complete their job. They can filter by rating, specialty & location to see prices from local workshops like Collins Automotive on Quentin Drive and SD European in Te Rapa.

“We’ve been working closely with the MTA to open up the service to Kiwi’s all over the country. We now have close to 10 Hamilton workshops signed up & vetted, and are working to strengthen coverage in some of the gaps we have.”

You can see all the information about the garage on a profile page on the website, including rating, years operating, number of employees and garage specialities. Here are some of their Hamilton garages that are looking to help people of the Waikato keep their cars running.

The My Auto Shop service offering currently includes different levels of car service, WoFs, pre-purchase inspections, wheel alignments and diagnostics, with tyres, windscreen repairs and more technical jobs en route. “We want to be the first point of call for all things related to car maintenance, and we think we have a fun, friendly, customer-orientated way of doing that, which has historically been lacking in the automotive Industry”.

Getting some love for your car is as easy as booking through the My Auto Shop website - https://myautoshop.co.nz/

