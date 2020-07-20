Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercury Quarterly Operational Update

Monday, 20 July 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Mercury Energy

Three months ended 30 June 2020

BUSINESS ACTIVITY RESUMES, REFURBISHMENT COMPLETED AT WHAKAMARU AND ARATIATIA

Mercury successfully executed a staged return to normal operations in Q4-FY2020, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, with office-based staff returning and construction resuming at the Turitea wind farm. Maintenance at our generation sites continued with major refurbishments completed at Whakamaru and at Aratiatia early in July.

HYDRO GENERATION LOWER DUE TO DROUGHT; GEOTHERMAL STEADY

Mercury's hydro generation decreased from 796GWh in Q4-FY2019 to 727GWh in the most recent quarter due to exceptionally dry hydrology with Q4-FY2020 Waikato catchment inflows at the 1st percentile1. Low rainfall in the quarter continued a sequence of low hydrological conditions with inflows in H2-FY2020 also being at the 1st percentile2, resulting in full-year hydro generation decreasing from 4,006GWh in FY2019 to 3,712GWh in FY2020. Lake Taupo hydro storage tracked below-average during the quarter ending at 193GWh, 82GWh below average3.

Geothermal generation was maintained at 671GWh in Q4-FY2020 versus 679GWh in the same quarter in FY2019 seeing full year geothermal production 3% lower than FY2019 due to major maintenance.

SALES YIELDS LIFT AS MERCURY FOCUSES ON CUSTOMER VALUE

Mercury's customer value focus saw Commercial & Industrial segment sales volumes increase from 666GWh in Q4-FY2019 to 731GWh in Q4-FY2020 with the average sales yield (including both physical and financial sales) also lifting by 8.3% (from $86/MWh to $93/MWh). The Mass Market segment yield increased by 6.4% from $128/MWh to $136/MWh with reduced acquisition activity resulting in lower volumes.

POST-LOCKDOWN SPOT PRICES REFLECT RETURN TO NORMALITY AND DECLINING NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE

Demand in the most recent quarter decreased by 4.2% on a temperature-adjusted basis (4.8% on an unadjusted basis) due to the COVID-19 lockdown. National demand was 14% lower than the pcp in April, when activity restrictions were most severe, but returned to similar levels to the pcp in May and June as lockdown restrictions eased.

Spot prices in the quarter followed demand, being significantly below-average at $48/MWh at Otahuhu and $42/MWh at Benmore in April. The easing of lockdown restrictions combined with declining national hydro storage saw spot prices recover strongly, resulting in a quarterly average spot price of $115/MWh in Auckland, in line with the prior comparable period.

HIGH FUTURES PRICES CHECKED BY TIWAI EXIT ANNOUNCEMENT

As at 30 June, FY2022 futures were $96/MWh and $80/MWh at Otahuhu and Benmore. Following the announcement of the Tiwai aluminium smelter exit, FY2022 futures have reduced to $79/MWh and $53/MWh respectively, severely impacting the South Island due to known transmission constraints.

1 For quarters ended 30 June since 1927

2 For 6-monthly periods ended 30 June since 1927

3 For quarters ended 30 June since 1999

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mercury Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 