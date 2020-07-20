Todd Allan Promoted To Top Adviser Role At Fidelity Life

New Zealand’s largest-locally owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has promoted Todd Allan to the role of Head of Adviser Distribution.

Todd will report to Adrian Riminton, Fidelity Life’s joint acting CEO and Chief Distribution Officer.

“Todd’s a proven performer and well-liked and respected across the industry, so he’s the ideal person for the job,” says Adrian.

A key focus for Todd and his team of Business Managers and Business Account Managers will be supporting advisers through a period of exciting change.

“The new financial advice regime, conduct and culture changes and, more recently, Covid-19 are all having an impact on our business, our distribution partners and the broader industry.

“We’re investing in supporting all our distribution partners through these changes, with our Building Better Businesses programme and broader professional development support great examples. We’re focused on a successful and sustainable future for advisers’ businesses and ours, and

Todd has a critical role to play in delivering this,” Adrian says

