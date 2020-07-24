Bell Gully Reaffirmed As Leading New Zealand Legal Employer.

Bell Gully has been reaffirmed as one of the country's leading legal employers, named in NZ Lawyer’s inaugural Employer of Choice 2020 report. The report highlighted "legal employers across the country who go beyond industry standards with policies and initiatives to provide their people with a safe and engaging working environment".

Bell Gully was recognised for its career progression initiatives which support all levels, inclusive and diverse environment and comprehensive health and wellbeing programme.

Chair Anna Buchly said the firm has a strong focus on empowering its people to reach their full potential by embracing diversity and inclusion.

"Our people are intrinsically linked to our continuing success. A great example of this is how our people responded to the COVID-19 lockdown. We were able to seamlessly transition to working from home, while also supporting our clients to respond to their individual circumstances,” she said.

This accolade follows the firm's award for Employer of Choice at the 2019 New Zealand Law Awards. Earlier this year, Bell Gully was also voted among the top 30 New Zealand employers in a survey of recent graduates from GradNewZealand.

Bell Gully congratulates the other law firms included in the Employer of Choice 2020 report.

