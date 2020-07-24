Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top Chef Says Apprentices Are Good For Business

Friday, 24 July 2020, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Service IQ

New Zealand punches above its weight in everything that matters. From sport to science, Kiwis have been internationally recognised as among the best in the world. It’s the same in hospitality, with local chefs known for their great skills and ability. Many have worked in – or run – some of the best restaurants here and in the world.
 

With over 30 years’ experience, Wellington-based multi-award-winning chef Rex Morgan is a familiar face. He’s a New Zealand Beef & Lamb Ambassador, culinary judge and TV personality, and well-known to customers of the popular Boulcott Street Bistro restaurant where he is co-owner, overseeing the kitchen side of the business.
 

He’s also a fan of New Zealand’s cookery apprenticeships.
 

“Any good chef should seriously consider taking on an apprentice,” says Rex. “You get to hands-on train these guys your way, with the guidance of ServiceIQ. They are internally assessed as you go; no need for lengthy block courses or losing them a day each week for courses.
 

“An apprentice can become a real asset – your own home-made product. The training, supported by industry training organisation ServiceIQ, can adapt to your business. Timing of what is taught, when and how suits the business. The record-keeping shows where the trainee is at, where they can go next, and what help they might need from their chef or from ServiceIQ.”
 

Apprentice is a definite
 

Rex notes that the Boulcott Street Bistro has a full team right now. “I recently had an apprentice. If we needed a new team member, then an apprentice would be a definite. There are so many good things about having a person with the right attitude on a cookery apprenticeship, including creating an asset for the company as well as the industry. The government’s new Apprenticeship Boost helps an employer with up to $18,000 for the first two years. But that ‘right attitude’ – from both the potential apprentice and the chef –must come first.”
 

Attitude is something Rex mentions a lot. He has some great advice for chefs thinking about taking on a cookery apprentice, whether that be in a restaurant or catering setting.
 

“As a chef with an apprentice, you teach the skills and build the passion. That requires the right attitude on both sides. I’ve done a fair bit of teaching and I love seeing people learn and grow. You have to accept that at some point they may well want to leave and get experience elsewhere. I think that makes a good chef even better.
 

“That all takes time, as do the teaching and verification needed. If you don’t agree with all that, or can’t commit to the time, then having an apprentice might not be right for you. It’s still worth talking to ServiceIQ though, to really understand the process. It has changed over the years, so what you’ve heard or experienced might not be today’s reality.
 

“It’s just as important that the apprentice is keen. They need to understand the realities of hospitality and working in a kitchen and – despite that – still want to be there. They also need to understand the benefits too – that they are earning and learning, that what they’re doing is building a life-long career that offers global opportunities.
 

“As with most things in life – the more you put in, the more you get out. The great thing about the ServiceIQ cookery team is that they understand both want the employer and apprentice needs, and what the responsibilities of each are. They are upfront, practical and offer ongoing support to the business and the apprentice chef and will explain what’s needed and set out the commitment from all three parties (chef, apprentice and the ServiceIQ advisor). It really helps to have an early conversation with a ServiceIQ advisor, whether you’re just toying with the idea or already have a person in mind for the apprenticeship. It’s valuable – but free – advice.”
 

Your next apprentice is out there

Rex acknowledges that it’s easier to talk about having the right person – with the right attitude – than it can be finding one.
 

“It can seem a bit ‘yeah, right!’ but the right people are out there. Over the years, I’ve given talks to local school hospitality classes and there are kids there that you know are keen. That might change once they get in the kitchen, but a part-time job, for example kitchenhand or basic prepping, will help them and you see if they have what it takes. Chefs need to remember how we started out, and what might have helped or hindered us.
 

“These days, apprenticeships are available to anyone. The age limit has gone, so good people – with some life experience and maturity – are looking for a career change. Some will make great apprentices. If you ask around, you can find committed people.”
 

As with other aspects of cookery apprenticeships, Rex says that the industry training organisation, ServiceIQ, might be able to help a business find a good potential apprentice as it’s closely involved with hospitality teaching in schools, and with some of the school cookery competitions.
 

“If it’s right for the business, you really should consider an apprentice, and you really should talk to ServiceIQ to see if it’s right. And, if it is, see what help and support they can give you. With cookery apprenticeships being fees-free, plus now having access to extra government funding, there’s probably never been a better time to consider the apprentice option.”
 

There is information on ServiceIQ’s three hospitality apprenticeships (cookery, catering, and food & beverage), plus a wealth of other on-job training options at https://www.serviceiq.org.nz/training/hospitality/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Service IQ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 