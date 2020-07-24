Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sentinel Partners With WCC To Offer Real-time, Location-specific Earthquake Response Solution

Friday, 24 July 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Sentinel

Canterbury Seismic Instruments (CSI), developers of earthquake response solution Sentinel, has partnered with the Wellington City Council to install more than 100 new sensors across the city.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says Sentinel will present a number of significant advantages for the city as a whole following any sizeable earthquake – notably that the ground-shaking data will help emergency managers make quick decisions about which City Council buildings are safe for occupancy.

The Sentinel earthquake response service enables subscribed business operators and building owners to rapidly assess the condition of buildings and infrastructure after a shake throughout the city. It delivers real-time earthquake building status updates to cities and building owners, occupiers and property managers. Sentinel was created to provide simple, clear, reliable information in real-time for critical decision-making that is specific to every location.

When an earthquake hits, the Sentinel network immediately collects all the shaking data. It analyses it in real-time and compares detailed ground “response spectra” to the design response spectra for the building or structure at every Sentinel subscriber location. It then immediately sends to each Sentinel subscriber the clear unambiguous message they need, unique to their location and building, for their immediate stay-or-go decision.

Dr Hamish Avery, the CTO and Government Relations Manager at CSI, says a dense grid is necessary to ensure accurate measurement of the shaking at every point due to the big differences in ground and soil conditions and subsurface structures in central Wellington.

"Over several hundred metres you can go from solid rock to reclaimed land to old marshy areas and stream beds in parts of the CBD," says Dr Avery. "This means the shaking will vary greatly over small distances and helps to explain why some Wellington buildings were badly damaged in the 2016 Kaikoura quake, and had to be demolished, while others nearby were undamaged."

In the past, decisions have always been based on superficial observations that are little better than guesses. “There’s only one way to know the actual shaking at a location: measure it at that location,” says Sentinel General Manager Len Damiano. “There’s been no way for any building owner or occupier to address any of these unknowns, or answer any of these questions, without committing to install an expensive, dedicated system on every site, until now.”

"Sentinel has installations spanning New Zealand and is being used to protect over 100,000 people and several hundred organisations ranging from hospitals, fire stations and airports, along with many commercial tenants, building owners and portfolio managers," says Mr Damiano. "With the inclusion of Wellington City, Sentinel marks an important step in providing complete coverage of the highest-risk population areas in the country."

Expansion of the Sentinel network in central Wellington is now underway and will be complete by September.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sentinel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 