Government Funding To Help Bring A New Attraction To Hanmer Springs

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is thrilled a family-friendly visitor attraction can now fly thanks to a $2 million cash injection from the Government.

Regional Economic Development - Parliamentary Under-Secretary, Fletcher Tabuteau announced both the Provincial Growth Fund and Infrastructure Funding will grant $2 million to Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa for a Fly Line.

General manager Graeme Abbot says the Fly Line has the potential to become a must-do for Hanmer Springs visitors.

“This has been a dream of ours for some time and it’s great the government has decided it is a project worthy of their backing. I’m looking forward to talking to our community to get their ideas and help to shape the final location and design.”

The ride will take riders on an 850m-long gentle and quiet downhill ride through Conical Hill forest. Users will be strapped onto a suspended seat that peacefully glides down a stainless-steel track.

Graeme Abbot says the attraction will be a great boost for the community and create 25 new jobs.

The region will also benefit from a projected $4 million influx over the first five years of operation.

“This will be a great asset for the Hanmer Springs village and help attract visitors to the entire Hurunui region. We’ve seen how this operation has been received overseas and I am really looking forward to seeing how our community make it their own, in terms of the design and use,” says Graeme.

The ride will take nine minutes and is designed for children and anyone wanting to take in the sights – its top speed is the same as a fast walking pace but being 3-5metres above ground, the views are spectacular.

Graeme says the entire experience has been designed to have minimal impact on the natural environment.

“Being a gravity powered experience and having no need for powered transport to the top of the ride, Fly-Line is near silent and the carbon footprint of the operation will be near zero, which aligns with our role as a kaitiaki of Hanmer Springs.”

