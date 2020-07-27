Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Aroma NZ Buys Leading NZ Flower Supplier

Monday, 27 July 2020, 7:44 am
Press Release: Aroma NZ

Moffatt’s Flowers new owners, from left: John Gallagher, general manager; director, Ben G Winters; and his son, director Ben S Winters - at one of the Moffatt’s Flowers glasshouses in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s biggest green-lipped mussel health food company has bought one of the country’s largest flower growing companies.

Aroma NZ has successfully purchased Moffatt’s Flowers, which has been growing roses and other flowers in their Christchurch glasshouses since 1949.

As one of the largest rose growers and flower wholesalers in New Zealand, Moffatt’s grows 35 varieties of roses in a network of more than 20,000 square metres of climate-controlled glasshouses. This results in an annual output of more than three million rose stems, along with other flowers.

Aroma NZ director Ben Winters says they have been looking to diversify into different industry sectors.

“We’re commercialising a new botanical extract derived from flowers so with extra land at Moffatt’s we’re very excited to have this new product opportunity. Having a mix of aquaculture and horticulture products extends our portfolio. It’s a great fit.

“Steve Moffatt has established a great flower company with passionate staff which has created a well-known brand of high-quality flowers and more recently, house plants supplied to supermarkets and florists. Moffatt’s is a national supplier with an exceptionally good brand reputation.

“We’re now looking at commercialising a botanical extract which will be grown on the surplus land at Moffatt’s so it won’t affect the supply of flowers at all. We’re looking at planting in November with the first harvest from late January to May next year. Moffatt’s will also continue to expand its fresh cut flowers and house plant varieties.

Aroma NZ is a family owned business run by directors Ben S Winters, his father Ben G Winters and brother-in-law John Gallagher.

Aroma NZ will still focus on growing its green-lipped mussel powder and green-lipped mussel oil business. The New Zealand aquaculture industry contributes $500 million annually to domestic and export sales.

Their world famous green lipped mussels have been hailed as a new super food because they can be used to ease arthritis pain and provide other health benefits for both humans and companion animals.

A clinical study has confirmed significant relief for most arthritis sufferers who took a mussel powder product during a landmark eight-week trial.

