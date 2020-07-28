AIA To Host Its First Regional Online Health And Wellness Event To Promote Healthier, Better Lives

AIA, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, today announced plans to host its first ever regional online health and wellness event, spanning 13 markets and headlined by AIA’s Global Ambassador David Beckham.

AIA Live will be broadcast on Sunday 2nd August and will include more than 30 unique sessions, delivering health and wellness content to inspire, motivate and educate people across the region as part of AIA’s commitment to helping them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. Key themes will include mental wellbeing, exercise, activity and rest, nutrition, personal growth, as well as light-hearted moments of music and comedy.

AIA Live has been designed to appeal across all age groups and multiple markets, celebrating the cultural diversity of the region while at the same time bringing people closer together to deepen their knowledge of health and wellness in a fun and engaging way.

David Beckham will open and close the event, and also share personal stories on how he and his family have dealt with the extraordinary events of 2020, together with some of the lessons he has learnt. Celebrity chef Jeremy Pang will cook a series of recipes with different ingredients from across Asia, and coaches from AIA’s partner Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (“Spurs”) will challenge participants to try some easy and fun football skills. They will be supported by more than 20 other regional influencers and keynote guests, bringing together AIA’s family of ambassadors for the first time ever.

AIA Live will be hosted on AIA’s Healthy Living YouTube channel and AIA Vitality members will be able to earn AIA Vitality Points for taking part. By registering for the event, participants will also earn the chance to win significant prizes including trips to London to watch Spurs play and meet their first team players, as well as signed footballs from David Beckham, virtual cooking lessons with Jeremy Pang, and merchandise from our other ambassadors. AIA also plans to host similar days in China and India in early September, with tailored content for those markets.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: “In this COVID world we live in, we see mindsets and behaviours changing and we are committed to keeping connected with our customers and supporting them with knowledge and practical tips for health and wellness. We know our audiences are online now more than ever before and are looking for new ways to stay motivated, active and live a healthy lifestyle - often within the confines of their own home. We are therefore very excited to be presenting AIA Live, a first of its kind event, which will be a day of powerful and inspiring content and a meaningful way for us to deliver on our commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

AIA’s Global Ambassador David Beckham said: “I’m very proud to be involved in AIA Live alongside my fellow AIA ambassadors, sharing our thoughts and experiences with people across Asia about how we can live healthier, longer, better lives. We’ve all faced unexpected challenges this year and looking after ourselves, mentally and physically, has never been more important.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand the transformational work that AIA are doing in markets all over the region to help their customers and communities. I hope people will feel inspired to make the little changes in their lives that can make a big difference and that this unique event will really motivate them.”

AIA Live will be broadcast in New Zealand on Sunday 2nd August from 2PM-10PM. As part of the event, AIA New Zealand ambassadors Jess Quinn and Ian Jones will be taking part with Jess running a body image workshop and Ian demonstrating an at-home High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout.

To register for AIA Live and learn more, please visit AIA New Zealand’s website.

About Jess Quinn

Jess is a health and wellness advocate with a passion for helping people overcome adversity and insecurity. Since losing her right leg to cancer at the age of 9, Jess has refused to let that stand in her way of living life to its fullest with a core passion for helping others overcome their physical and mental setbacks along the way. Jess aims to expose the truth and reality of our own unique journeys, to reduce judgement on others and celebrate our own paths.

About Ian Jones

Ian Jones is one of New Zealand’s finest rugby players, having played 79 Tests for the All Blacks (a record at the time of his retirement) and competing in three Rugby World Cups. Now a regular competitor in Ironman and endurance competitions, managing to balance the demanding requirements of his sport, commitments to family and his role in the media as a Sky Sports commentator. He is known to be down to earth, personable and entertaining. Ian is of Maori descent (Ngai Tahu) and was raised in Northland. Ian is actively involved in a number of not-for-profit organisations including Eddies Meals, which he founded, a non-profit that brings the community together for a meal.

About AIA New Zealand

AIA New Zealand is a leading life insurance specialist with almost 40 years’ experience in the New Zealand market and is part of the AIA Group, the world’s largest life insurance company by market capitalisation. With a unique customer value proposition focused on life, health and wellbeing, AIA New Zealand’s purpose is to make a difference in people’s lives.

In July 2018, the AIA Group completed the acquisition of Sovereign, transforming AIA New Zealand’s scale and reach to become the market leader in New Zealand’s life insurance sector.

AIA New Zealand offers a range of products that protect and enhance the lives of more 500,000 New Zealanders. AIA New Zealand’s vision is to embrace shared value in championing New Zealand to be the healthiest and best protected nation in the world. With AIA Vitality – the world’s leading science-based health and wellbeing programme – we help members to live healthier, longer, better lives.

