New Zealand Brand, Noopii Nappies, Wins Best Eco Nappies In International Mama & Baby Awards

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Noopii New Zealand

Noopii© New Zealand has won Best Eco Nappies in the 2020 Mama & Baby Awards for their Eco-Luxe Nappies (all sizes: Infant, Crawler, Toddler, Walker).

The international awards celebrate the most-loved natural beauty, baby, natural health and eco home products created by ethical brands, with other winners including Burt’s Bees and Weleda.

Noopii© is a New Zealand owned and operated aspirational and educational social enterprise Company with a difference. Launched in December 2019, and founded by two rockstar entrepreneurs with a proven sustainability & product record (Bridget Bodie-Healy founded and created Oi, New Zealand’s first and most successful 100% certified organic cotton feminine hygiene product range and Charlotte Rebbeck who founded one New Zealand’s first organic baby food companies), Noopii© understands how to be a first mover and disrupter in this space.

For each pack sold, a percentage of sales are donated to the Trees that Count programme through our One Pack One Tree initiative supporting reforestation as well as native species and habitat recovery organisations; Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust, Forest & Bird and Project Jonah NZ. Since their launch in December 2019, over $3000 has already been donated. 

Noopii© saw a gap in the market for a unisex, disposable nappy option that was performance-driven, safer for babies’ skin and kinder to the environment. Noopii© Eco-luxe products contain plant-based components and a unique antibacterial ingredient made from natural NZ Manuka Hydrosol, a world first in nappies. They’re free from dioxins, fragrance, chlorine, latex and lotion, making them safer for even the most delicate and sensitive skin. The nappies, paper packaging and cardboard freight cartons are made from 85% sustainable and renewable materials.

Noopii© is more than just a nappy company. We care deeply about the well-being and welfare of children and are passionate about the health of our environment, because a nappy that’s better for the environment is better for your baby too.

Noopii's mission is advocating for endangered and native species through funding a variety of wildlife initiatives. The native species are also featured on each nappy and pack, providing an opportunity to educate families and children about the lesser-known wildlife in New Zealand, these include the Yellow-eyed penguins, Marlborough spotted skinks, Archey’s frogs, South Island Tomtits, Forest Ringlet butterflies and Māui dolphins.

Noopii© is available online and in leading supermarkets nationwide.

