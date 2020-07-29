Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TransferWise Valuation Jumps To $5bn In $319m Secondary Share Sale

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: TransferWise

 

  • New investor D1 Capital Partners and existing shareholder Lone Pine Capital lead round
  • Shareholders Baillie Gifford, funds managed by Fidelity International, and LocalGlobe expand their holdings
  • Accelerated growth in all areas of the profitable business, serving eight million customers

 TransferWise today announces secondary sales amounting to a total of $319 million at a new valuation of $5 billion. This amounts to an uplift of 43% since May 2019. The round allowed shareholders and employees to sell some of their holdings to other new and existing investors.

TransferWise continues to be profitable, cash generating, with a strong balance sheet, and is not raising any primary capital.

TransferWise is fast delivering on its mission to build the best way to move money around the world. The company has expanded beyond its core money transfer product, with its borderless account replacing expensive, old world international banking for its audience of expats, freelancers, and travellers. The TransferWise borderless account holds over £2 billion in current deposits. One million debit cards have been issued by the firm since 2018.

During the Covid-19 pandemic TransferWise has seen an uplift in new customers seeking digital alternatives, with overall transfer volumes continuing to grow.

Employee share sales were settled using the TransferWise for Business platform. The business product is one of the fastest growing elements of the TransferWise portfolio, and has recently launched partnerships with small business favourites Xero and GoCardless. The company is adding 10,000 business customers each month. Ten banks across three continents, including neobanks Monzo, N26, bunq, and from today, Aspire in Singapore, now offer TransferWise’s service to their millions of customers through the TransferWise for Banks API.

To date, the company has attracted over $1 billion in primary and secondary share sale transactions. The round was led by existing investors Lone Pine Capital and new investors D1 Capital Partners. Vulcan Capital also came on board as a new investor, attracted by TransferWise’s clear mission and accelerated growth. Baillie Gifford, funds managed by Fidelity International, and LocalGlobe expanded their existing holdings.

TransferWise in numbers

  • The company now serves 8 million customers worldwide, processing £4bn in cross-border payments alone every month
  • TransferWise saves its customers £1bn every year in bank fees
  • Almost 30% of its international transfers are instant (delivered in less than 20 seconds)
  • 2,500 currency routes, 54 currencies
  • Over 2,200 people in the team across fourteen global offices

Teddy Gleser, Partner, D1 Capital Partners said: “TransferWise has built an exceptional platform within the cross-border payments ecosystem by maintaining an unwavering focus on its customers and constantly innovating. We have been impressed by the extensibility of TransferWise’s platform, which now includes individuals, businesses and financial institutions among its customers. We are proud to partner with Kristo, Taavet, and the entire TransferWise team.”

Kristo Käärmann, CEO and co-founder, TransferWise said: “There’s lots of talk about unicorns, but in reality we’re building something even more rare. TransferWise is a fast growing, profitable business, guided by a mission to build the best way to move money in the world - instant, convenient, transparent and eventually free. Nine years in, we’re saving our customers £1 billion in hidden fees every year. That’s a start, but only a small dent in what banks collect. We’re still at the beginning of a long journey, and we’ve built a financially sustainable company to get there.

“We’ve been funded exclusively by our customers for the last few years and we didn’t need to raise external funding for the company. This secondary round provides an opportunity for new investors to come in, alongside rewarding the investors and employees who’ve helped us succeed so far.”

The company recently announced new FCA permissions to offer savings and investments options in the UK via the TransferWise borderless account, with the new product set to launch in the next 12 months.

About TransferWise

TransferWise is a global technology company that’s building the best way to move money around the world. Whether you’re sending money to another country, spending money abroad, or making and receiving international business payments, TransferWise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money.

Co-founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, TransferWise launched in 2011. It is one of the world’s fastest growing tech firms having raised over $1 billion in primary and secondary transactions from investors such as D1 Capital Partners, Lead Edge, Lone Pine, Vitruvian, IVP, Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Ltd, Andreessen Horowitz, Sir Richard Branson, Valar Ventures and Max Levchin from PayPal.

Over eight million people use TransferWise, which processes over £4 billion in cross-border payments every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TransferWise on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 