Gaining Efficiency Through Connected Working And Digital Transformation With Company-X

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Company X

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Company-X connected working specialist Lance Bauerfeind has been invited to speak at the upcoming Facilities Integrate trade show about how connected working enabled through digital transformation leads to efficiency gains in business.

Facilities Integrate has joined BuildNZ and the National Safety Show to create one mega trade exhibition in Auckland on August 12 and 13. The trade show is for people who design, construct

and manage New Zealand’s buildings and facilities.

A connected worker is a person whose working life is changed by digital transformation.

Digital transformation is about transforming non-digital business processes to digital processes. Connected working technology enables workers to interact with each other as well as all aspects of his or her business.

Connected working can include connecting workers to data, digital devices and knowledge bases, as

well as goods and materials, machines, plants, factories and facilities, and tools and equipment.

“Digital transformation seems like a buzz word but business transformation is a better way to put it,”

Bauerfeind said.

The need for digital transformation in many businesses became more pressing during the lockdown imposed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

Many of those already with digital transformation plans in place accelerated their plans, while many

with no digital transformation plans saw the need to develop some.

“Businesses are looking at the opportunities of being able to convert all of their manual processes into digital ones and thereby increase productivity and gain efficiency,” Bauerfeind said.

“What industry is looking at now is how they can deliver information that a worker needs when they need it. So it’s the right information at the right time, so they can carry out the task that they’re doing at that time.”

Businesses were increasingly adopting Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and cloud technologies as they heavily invest in digital transformation.

The Internet of Things is a system of interrelated computing devices with the ability to transfer data over the internet without human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

“The Internet of Things might be able to provide the worker with more information about actually what’s going on,” said Bauerfeind.

Machine learning is the application of computer algorithms that improve automatically through experience. It is seen as a subset of artificial intelligence.

“Many businesses fail to consider how to shift day-to-day activities to maximise new technologies

and capture the associated return on investment,” Bauerfeind said.

“Workers are the critical source of productivity gains when you are digitising operations. There’s a whole range of ways that Company-X can help businesses gain efficiency. We can help businesses find where those areas are through their whole process and custom-build software. There could be data manipulation, analytics, and artificial intelligence around that.”

Company-X is the first Australasian reseller of RealWear voice-activated and hands-free head- mounted tablet computers.

“RealWear head-mounted tablets are wearable hardware that aid connected workers,” Bauerfeind said.

“RealWear is the front-runner in this area. The first go-to benefit that, fundamentally, every business

sees, is remote assistance.”

The connected worker in the field can make a voice-activated hands-free video call back to the office

and get support and advice from their colleague.

“They can make a call to an expert remotely and get a problem sorted,” Bauerfeind said.

Bauerfeind is speaking at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 13, in the Facilities Integrate

Speedfloor Education Zone at ASB Showgrounds, Auckland

