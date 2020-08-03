Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Golden Bay Tourism Gateway Motel Premises And Business Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 3 August 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The land, buildings, and highly-successful going concern motel business at the gateway to one of the South Island’s most popular tourist attractions has been placed on the market for sale.

Collingwood Park Motel located in the historic township of Collingwood, central to Golden Bay in the South Island’s north-western corner, is a multi-tiered accommodation business whose clientele consists mainly of:

  • Guests visiting either the Farewell Spit eco’ tourism area and Wharariki Beach some 30 minutes’ drive away, hikers and mountain bikers entering the northern entrance to the Heaphy Track in Kahurangi National Park 40 minutes’ drive away
  • Tour groups undertaking the Taste of Tasman Trail

and

  • Corporate clients servicing the dairy industry and/or from Government and health boards.

Covering multiple price-points, accommodation options within the Qualmark four-star rated Collingwood Park Motel encompass a range of split-level family suites, three-bedroom, and king-bed units in its main block, as well as a completely refurbished porta-cabin studio, and five powered motorhome sites serviced by communal laundry and kitchen amenities.

Meanwhile, the two-storey owner/manager’s accommodation constructed some 10 years ago within the property features a two-bedroom apartment linked via an internal stairwell above the motel’s reception offices, laundry, storerooms, and housekeeping workroom space.

With wrap-around decking, the open-plan owner/manager’s apartment has a log burner for heating, in addition to heating water for the housekeeping utility room. On-site private parking adjacent to the owner/manager’s residence is provided by a single garage and carport.

The 658 square metres of Collingwood Park Motel buildings sit on some 1,885 square metres of freehold land – overlooking the Aorere Estuary.

Collingwood Park Motel land, buildings and going concern business are being marketed for sale through Bayleys Nelson. Salesperson Gill Ireland said the land, buildings and business at 1 Tasman Street has a price tag of $1.6 million plus GST (if any), while the Collingwood Park Motel accommodation business on a new 30-year lease is for sale at $345,000 plus GST (if any).

A stylish 26–square metre retail cottage – operating as a gift and homewares shop and fly fishing equipment supply and guiding outlet - is also included in the land and building assets, with rental income assigned to the business.

Ireland said that with almost 80 percent of the Collingwood Park Motel’s bookings coming from domestic guests, the business was relatively immune from the downturn in international visitor numbers resulting from New Zealand’s border closures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The business is being sold with a solid number of forward bookings stretching well into next year,” said Ireland. “It benefits from being located within Collingwood’s quaint town centre - enabling guests to walk to the array of retail services and hospitality venues the town has to offer.”

Interior décor at Collingwood Park Motel’s units has been extensively refurbished and upgraded over the past four years – including the installation of energy-efficient heat pumps with Wi-Fi controllers, Ireland said room rates had risen as a consequence of the higher standard and increased Qualmark rating, as well as the venue securing a greater number of group and tour-operated bookings.

Guest laundry services within Collingwood Park Motel include a trio of coin-operated washing machines, and two coin-operated clothes dryers. Ireland said the laundry amenities were regularly used by members of the public and campers in the town who had no other access to washing machines or dryers.

“This business provides a home, income and lifestyle in one complete package. Apart from the owner, the motel currently employs two part-time/casual staff, with up to an additional two casual/fixed-term workers bolstering staff numbers during the busy October to April season when the motel runs at high occupancy,” said Ireland.

“The motel is well located - with cafés, a tavern, local shops and the beach all within a two-minute walk, and the Farewell Spit Tour departure point is directly across the road from the motel.”

Collingwood is a destination, being the western-most township on State Highway 60 which follows the Golden Bay/Tasman Bay coastline. Farewell Spit is renowned for its abundance of fur seal and bird wildlife, as well as marine fossils, while nearby remote Wharariki Beach’s visitor drawcard is the collection of huge unusual rock formations and seal colony. The shallow waters and golden sand beaches north of Collingwood attract Kingfish and are a salt-water fly fishing paradise for those involved in the sport. Painting and weaving workshops, along with many artist studios provide creative activities for visitors.

