Multi-year Winning Streak Continues For Abel Tasman Lodge

Monday, 3 August 2020, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Abel Tasman Lodge

Multi-year winning streak continues for Abel Tasman Lodge, named Number One Small Hotel in NZ in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice – Best of the Best for 2020

Abel Tasman Lodge has earned the top ranking as Number One Small Hotel in New Zealand, on Tripadvisor as 2020 Travellers’ Choice – Best of the Best, for the second consecutive year.

The Tripadvisor placings are awarded annually to those businesses that qualify as ‘Best of the Best’, earn excellent reviews from travellers, and are ranked in the top one percent of properties worldwide.

This year’s awards didn’t include a separate New Zealand category, so Abel Tasman Lodge was up against other accommodation providers across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

This indication that the reputation of the Mārahau business owned by Jocelyn and Scott Hendry continues to grow is particularly gratifying coming on the back of challenges caused by COVID-19.

“We are so happy that our guests are having such a great experience with us that they choose to rate us so highly,” says Jocelyn. “That gives us added confidence as we rebuild bookings and seek to attract New Zealand visitors while tourists from outside the country aren’t able to come here.

“Abel Tasman Lodge is a perfect location to use as a base to explore Mārahau and the Abel Tasman National Park,” says Scott. “Visitors can do either walking or kayaking day trips or they can take a water taxi into the park and then return to the Lodge in the evening to socialise and wind down.

This year’s Tripadvisor accolades come after the Lodge won top spot as the 2019 Number One Small Hotel in New Zealand, second place ranking for Best Hotel for Service in New Zealand and third place for Best Hotel for Service in the South Pacific.

“We have an authentic focus on sustainability in the business that customers really respond to,” says Jocelyn, “and we have made significant changes to reflect our passion for running the Lodge in the most eco-friendly way we possibly can.

“Dotted throughout the Lodge, guests can see our ethos of ‘keeping the beautiful, beautiful’ in action. We believe in using local people, products and produce; reducing, reusing and recycling; and implementing sustainability into the running of the Lodge wherever we can.”

“Staying at our Lodge is ideal for those that crave a bit more comfort than tramping huts can offer. In the off-season, the Lodge can accommodate group bookings and provides a communal lounge area for groups to socialise in.”

Recent renovations, including a new spa area and massage offering give guests that little extra bit of luxury, he says.

“We never get complacent about providing a great experience for our guests and looking after this magical part of New Zealand where we are fortunate enough to live and work. Recognition such as the Travellers’ Choice awards tells us we’re on the right track.”

The full list of Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice – Best of the Best 2020 accolades for Abel Tasman Lodge is as follows:
Number 1 Small Hotel in NZ
Number 3 Small Hotel In South Pacific, Australia & NZ
Number 2 for Service in NZ

Number 5 for Service In South Pacific, Australia & NZ
Number 1 for Romance in NZ
Number 3 for Romance in South Pacific, Australia & NZ

For more information go to: www.abeltasmanlodge.co.nz

About Abel Tasman Lodge:

Abel Tasman Lodge is a small boutique hotel in Mārahau, near the edge of the Abel Tasman National Park. Established in 1994, the Lodge was purchased by Jocelyn and Scott Hendry in 2014. Abel Tasman Lodge provides genuinely great service and local knowledge at the best small hotel, five minutes from the Abel Tasman National Park.

Jocelyn and Scott always put their guests first and go above and beyond to ensure that people have everything they need in order to fully enjoy their stay. As people that love to travel themselves, they use their knowledge and are happy to spend time sharing that knowledge with people. Jocelyn and Scott left high pressure corporate jobs in London in 2014 to take a leap and return to New Zealand to buy the Lodge. The story of their hard work and commitment paying off, and their contribution to their local Mārahau community following ex tropical cyclone Gita was the focus of a Seven Sharp piece in 2018.

