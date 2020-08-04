Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Strengthens Multi-Cloud Advisory Services, Offers Comprehensive Strategies

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 9:54 am
Press Release: Unisys

Unisys Strengthens Multi-Cloud Advisory Services, Offers Comprehensive Migration and Management Strategies with Enhanced CloudForte® Capabilities

New capabilities help organisations plan and implement smart, efficient and secure infrastructure migration, application modernisation and cloud management strategies

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has enhanced CloudForte®—its integrated, multi-cloud and application optimisation platform. The new CloudForte capabilities help organisations easily accelerate their move to multi- and hybrid-cloud environments and provide an optimised way to continually assess overall cloud environments including cost, security, and performance. Enhanced offerings include CloudForte Navigator® 2.0, CloudForte Cloud Management Platform 2.0 and CloudForte Accelerators 1.0.

CloudForte Navigator 2.0 provides clients at any stage of cloud implementation with a well-architected framework to modernise legacy infrastructure and applications for maximum value. Enhancements in Navigator 2.0 include:

  • Hybrid and multi-cloud management that features continuous assessments with remediation guidance on the best architecture and recommendations for migrating to the cloud and transforming applications.
  • Infrastructure and application modernisation guidance for updating legacy software to modern business needs; and
  • Review of Kubernetes security against best practices to ensure secure cloud deployment, management and auto-scaling.

“CloudForte Navigator helps organisations optimise their overall enterprise cost, security and performance,” said Vishal Gupta, senior vice president, Products and Platforms and Chief Technology Officer, Unisys. “Unisys offers a comprehensive, vendor-agnostic multi- and hybrid-cloud review to streamline their cloud assessment process and understand exactly where they can make informed infrastructure decisions as well as easily improve cloud security and application-migration processes.”

The enhanced CloudForte Cloud Management Platform 2.0 brings together a Unisys-built capability and multiple partner products for hybrid cloud management. Unisys has added Morpheus Data, a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant, as a partner to enhance our Cloud Management Platform (CMP) capabilities.

“With Unisys and Morpheus working together, clients have the best of all worlds. They benefit from an agile next-generation cloud management platform combined with the advisory service and support of a world-class solution provider,” said Brad Parks, Chief Marketing Officer of Morpheus.

The enhanced CloudForte CMP integrates disparate technologies to create an agile, secure, and efficient environment in three key areas:

  • Automation and orchestration to allow faster customer innovation, including a unified user interface for management, governance, provisioning, and reporting on the client’s end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud operations.
  • A validated reference architecture to ensure business optimisation, providing a ready to use blueprint library, monitoring, security and identity management, among other features.
  • Advanced analytics to optimise cloud spend, synchronising visibility of discovered and provisioned resources and constantly monitoring resource cost and utilisation.

CloudForte Accelerators 1.0 provides a well-architected, compliant templating system to accelerate Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure cloud infrastructure with the following capabilities:

  • Deploying Azure Landing Zones with security and best practices;
  • Automating deployment of repeatable AWS CloudFormation templates; and
  • Demonstrating use cases with refined documentation and guidance.

To learn more about CloudForte, visit www.unisys.com/CloudForte.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

