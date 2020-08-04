Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Second Largest Powerball Prize If Won By A Single Player - $34 Million Up For Grabs

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

There’s a massive $34 million up for grabs with Powerball tomorrow night, and if it’s won by a single player, it will be the second largest Powerball prize ever won since Powerball began in 2001.

The largest ever Powerball prize of $44.1 million was won by a young couple from the Hibiscus Coast in November 2016, with more recent high jackpots being shared by multiple winners.

So far this year there have been 28 millionaires, including seven Powerball multi-millionaires who have experienced the life-changing moment of finding out they have won big.

“Winning Powerball is such a life-changing experience – we’re looking forward to meeting our next big winner and we can’t wait to chat with and support them through such a significant time in their lives,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Even if the $34 million prize is scored by one lucky winner, it will help so many others along the way. After paying off mortgages or buying a house, the most common theme among winners is helping their families, friends and charities close to their hearts.

“We speak to winners all the time and helping out people in their lives has always been a high priority for them. Winning Powerball has a huge ripple effect – so many people benefit from that one little yellow ticket, the win is felt right throughout their communities,” says Marie.

Shouting holidays, paying off mortgages and funding education are just a few of the ways our winners choose to help their friends and whanau.

An Auckland couple, who won $5.3 million in May 2019, surprised all of their family members with $100,000 each following their win.

“To be able to help our family in that way was the best feeling in the world,” said the man. “They’ve helped us our whole lives and to be able to pay that back and share our win was really special.”

A $5.5 million Powerball winner from Christchurch shouted his family an unforgettable winter wonderland Christmas experience – a trip to Europe with Christmas Day spent in London.

Winners are also keen to help in their communities and charities close to their hearts.

An Auckland couple, who won $9.2 million in May 2019, said the best thing about winning Powerball is being able to give to those in need.

The couple have helped a number of charities since their win – like Auckland City Mission and KidsCan. They also gave food hampers and presents to those in need, on Christmas Day.

“We believe after we’ve been so fortunate, we should support others,” said the man. “People who are homeless, have nothing to eat, no clean clothes – we want to help them.”

A woman from Auckland, who won $16.2 million with Powerball in April 2019, has donated to a few charities including UNICEF since her win, and says that the money is there to make a difference.

“The best part of winning for us was to be able give it away to truly change people’s lives,” said the woman.

A Paeroa man who described his Lotto First Division with as “life-changing,” has always wanted to give back to his community, so after his $333,333 windfall in March 2019, that’s what he did.

“It’s a great feeling to give back and help people,” said the man.

The man put together packages for the women’s shelter, paid for a local lad’s rugby fees and helped people out with their groceries.

“I made up ten envelopes, each with $200 in and gave them to the employees at the Four Square – they know the community well – so I asked them to give them to the families who needed it most.”

Kiwis all around the country are going to be dreaming of what they could do with $34 million – but you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“We know stores are going to be busy, so we encourage players to get in early to grab their ticket and avoid the queues,” says Marie.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart – this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visit MyLotto.

* From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

Largest Powerball wins by an individual

 DateAmountRetailerLocation
1Nov 2016$44.1 millionDairy Flat Food Mart and LiquorAuckland
2Sep 2013$33.1 millionOne Step AheadAuckland
3Sep 2017$30.2 millionRichmond SuperetteTaupo
4Oct 2010$28.7 millionMobil PapakuraAuckland
5May 2017$27 millionMartina Four SquareThames

