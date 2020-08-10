Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction Starts On $140 Million Victoria Lane Apartments Project

Monday, 10 August 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Willis Bond

Mark McGuinness, Andy Foster, Grant Roberston and Dave McGuiness during groundbreaking.

Construction officially kicked off today to mark the start of Willis Bond’s Victoria Lane Apartments, the city’s first ever base-isolated apartment building.

Located at 161 Victoria Street, the highly resilient $140 million mixed-use development is one of Wellington’s first major construction projects to start post-lockdown.

Developed by Willis Bond & Co and constructed by LT McGuinness, the project will see close to 300 jobs provided over the two-and-a-half-year build programme and is a major boost not only to the construction sector, but for the wider economy.

Willis Bond director, Dave McGuinness, says the company is excited to be getting Victoria Lane Apartments underway.

“It’s great to know that this is one of the project’s that will help get Wellington moving again following the COVID-19 lockdown and will see a highly resilient residential and commercial asset delivered to serve the city for years to come.”

Designed by Athfield Architects Limited (AAL), with structural design by Dunning Thornton Consultants (DTC), the building is the first base-isolated residential development in the city, and the largest in New Zealand. It incorporates 24 base isolators that effectively separate the superstructure from the ground. The building is also wrapped in a diagonal grid of steel to give it extra rigidity.

The combination of these two technologies means the building is designed to withstand a 1-in-1,000-year earthquake, compared to conventionally built high-rise buildings, which are generally designed to withstand 1-in-100-year seismic events.

Willis Bond, AAL, DTC and construction partner LT McGuinness were able to keep design and project works moving steadily during lockdown, which has enabled construction to start as planned this month.

“While we’ve had to make some adjustments to our programme, the team has worked hard keep the project on track to achieve practical completion by early 2023” says McGuinness.

The development comprises both residential and commercial space. There will be 123 premium one, two and three-bedroom apartments, 90 percent of which are already sold, as well as 3,240 square metres of base-isolated new office space and ground floor retail spaces.

Both the apartments and office space benefit from secure, separate access off the new pedestrian-only Victoria Lane, which is being created as part of the wider Cuba Precinct development. The lane will run off Victoria Street.

“The development combines several exceptional features for both residents and commercial tenants,” says McGuinness.

“These include its leading-edge base-isolation technology, spectacular design, superb views, great transport links and easy access to the amenities and entertainment options within the vibrant Cuba Street district.

“There are still some great apartments in a range of layouts available, so we’d urge anyone who’s interested to get in touch. We are also seeking expressions of interest in the three floors of office space and the ground floor retail spaces.”

The 3,240 square metres of large format office space on the first three levels can be leased together, separately, or sub-divided and can include co-working options as well as end-of-trip facilities and onsite parking. The 550 square metres of available ground floor retail space fronts onto Victoria Street and the new laneway and is suitable for retail, hospitality or service uses. Final apartments start from $875,000.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Willis Bond on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 