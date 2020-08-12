BNZ Branch Opening Hours 12 – 14 August

11 August

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement this evening about changes to the COVID-19 Alert Level, BNZ is advising of the following changes to branches and BNZ Partners Centres.

BNZ is committed to doing everything it can to help keep its people and customers safe.

Auckland

There will be no BNZ Branches or Partners Centres open in Auckland on Wednesday 12 August in order to give the bank and staff time to prepare for operating at COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

On Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August, there will be limited branches open across Auckland with limited services. BNZ will advise what those branches will be and any changes customers need to be aware of as soon as possible.

Rest of New Zealand

Under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 outside of the Auckland area, BNZ branches and Partners Centres will continue to operate regular hours.

Please note, physical distancing measures will be in place, including controlled entry to ensure customers and staff stay safe.

© Scoop Media