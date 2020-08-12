Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avaya Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Avaya

Santa Clara, Calif., - Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of US$721 million
  • GAAP Operating income was $53 million; Non-GAAP Operating income was $164 million
  • Net income was $9 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $187 million, 25.9 per cent of revenue
  • 104 deals signed with a TCV of over $1 million, 7 deals over $10 million TCV
  • Ending cash and cash equivalents were $742 million

Jim Chirico, President and CEO of Avaya stated, “We delivered strong quarterly results exceeding our guidance across all metrics. The company grew sequentially and year over year, which marks a major milestone for Avaya.

“Software and services as a per cent of revenue was 89 per cent - beating the record set this past March; recurring revenue was 64 per cent, up five points year-over-year; and our CAPS revenue increased to 30 per cent from 23 per cent in the prior quarter. The strength in our business is a direct result of executing on the deliberate strategy we laid out over two years ago.”

Mr. Chirico added, “Response to our Subscription offering continues to be strong, with just over $200 million of TCV having been booked since its launch back in Q1. This offering differentiates Avaya within the enterprise segment and answers a very clear demand from our customers for flexibility, access to our latest innovations and to provide a seamless path to move to the cloud at a time and pace they choose.”

Customer Highlights

  • A large US-based retailer signed a new three-year Avaya OneCloud Subscription agreement to fully modernise its Avaya infrastructure which supports 75,000 Unified Communication users and 25,000 Contact Centre agents.
  • Vodafone, a long time Avaya customer, signed a new five-year Avaya OneCloud Subscription agreement to address its immediate collaboration and communications challenges responding to COVID-19, as well as to support their long term strategy to modernise their agent and customer experience. By upgrading its communications infrastructure with Avaya OneCloud Subscription to support 4,600 agents, this flexible model is ideal to support Vodafone’s digital transformation journey at a time when work from anywhere requirements have become a priority. Leveraging Avaya solutions, Vodafone has stated that its customer service team in the UK was running at full capability despite the pandemic, to serve the consumers and businesses who rely on them.
  • A leading European financial services company is leveraging our Avaya OneCloud Subscription offering to replace their UC and contact center systems. This customer needed to facilitate an enterprise wide systems transformation and wanted the flexibility, access to innovation like Spaces on demand, and the ability to integrate new digital applications that an opex model provides.
  • Closed the first seven-figured TCV deal for Avaya Cloud Office with a government customer based in the United Kingdom.
  • Waldorf Woodlands, a leading family of not-for-profit schools in Kenya that operates from two campus locations, is using Avaya Spaces to provide an immersive virtual learning experience. They are leveraging our cloud-based capability to integrate chat, voice, video, online meetings, content sharing and more, to deliver structured learning to their students through interactive virtual classes.
  • CTIntegrations adopted Avaya OneCloud CPaaS technology for their flagship product, CT Suite, a user-friendly agent desktop and multimodal contact center. APIs from Avaya’s CPaaS portfolio enable CT Suite to smoothly deliver proactive SMS messaging to mobile callers so their agents can provide faster service during peak demand periods.
  • Cincinnati Bell is implementing a new Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution to support nearly 300 agents working remotely. They required a stable and reliable public cloud solution that could be deployed quickly and cost effectively to extend the capabilities of their existing Avaya contact center.

Business Highlights

  • IBM presented Avaya with the 2020 IBM Award for Hybrid Cloud Excellence in recognition for outstanding performance in providing enterprise organisations with a fast, convenient and automated path to a cloud communications solution using Avaya OneCloud ReadyNow.
  • Entry into a new partnership with NVIDIA, a leading graphics processor unit (GPU) design company that has helped to not only redefine modern computer graphics but more recently modern AI capabilities through GPU-enabled deep learning, has enabled Avaya to increase the impact and value of visual, audible and collaborative experiences through our Spaces offering.
  • Aragon Research included Avaya in their Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centre for 2020, recognising that Avaya is at the forefront of applying emerging artificial intelligence technologies. In doing so, Aragon highlighted the depth and breadth of Avaya’s capabilities, which are both native and the result of strategic partnerships such as Google Contact Centre AI, designed to enhance a customer’s experience and to help anticipate future customer needs.
  • Frost & Sullivan recognised Avaya with their 2020 North American Growth Innovation Leadership Frost Radar Award for innovative workforce engagement management solutions deployed across its contact centre portfolio.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Avaya on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 