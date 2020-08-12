2degrees Response To Covid Alert Level Changes

2degrees has outlined its approach to customer care in response to the change in Covid-19 alert level changes.

The national operator confirmed its local call centre team members were back working from home, around New Zealand, ready to help customers.

“2degrees retail stores will remain operational as connectivity is an essential service, though there are some differences between our Auckland stores and the rest of the country,” said Scott Taylor, Chief Consumer Officer.

Auckland stores – from Wellsford to Pukekohe

In level three, Auckland stores will be providing all normal services but operating a non-contact model, with restrictions on people entering stores. We will only accept payment via contactless card transactions and customers will need to bring photo ID with them. Stores in shopping centres will be open according to the shopping centre’s opening hours, which are on their websites.

Rest of NZ

2degrees stores in the rest of the country would remain open as normal but the number of customers allowed in store at one time would be restricted for physical distancing.

Stores throughout the country will also display contact tracing QR codes to ensure customers can track their movements.

Mobile and Broadband Network

Chief Technology Officer Martin Sharrock reassured customers that 2degrees’ mobile and broadband networks are working well, and that the national operator is well placed to manage the return to previous alert level 3 data use and calling patterns.

“We know our customers may be feeling a little unnerved by the news of alert level changes, and so we want to assure them that our services are working well and we’re prepared for some changes in traffic patterns on our network.” Sharrock says.

Like the rest of New Zealand, 2degrees will monitor the information provided by the government over the coming days. The best way for customers to stay up to date about 2degrees’ services is via its website and Facebook page.

