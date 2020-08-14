Visa Shines Spotlight On Small Businesses In Campaign Reminding Kiwis That ‘where You Shop Matters’

97 per cent of Kiwis say they will shop local and support small businesses as the country continues to band together in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic[1].

AUCKLAND, FRIDAY 14 AUGUST 2020 – Six Kiwi business owners will soon become household names thanks to Visa’s new digital campaign encouraging shoppers to support New Zealand’s small business sector.

Visa Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific, Marty Kerr, says Visa’s Where You Shop Matters campaign aims to support small businesses’ to survive and ultimately to thrive.

“Visa has always proudly supported small businesses to grow through technology and payment innovation, and we know that support is more important than ever. As New Zealand continues its fight against COVID-19, we’re using the power of our global brand to raise the profile of small businesses, and tapping into our expertise and that of our partners to help businesses move online,” says Mr Kerr.

“Support from local communities is also really critical as the country adapts once more to restrictions that will impact commerce and trading, so it’s amazing to see the majority of Kiwi consumers are willing to support in these uncertain times,” says Mr Kerr.

A YouGov survey of over 500 New Zealanders in July 2020 found 97 per cent of Kiwis will shop local and support small businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic[2]. Shoppers are also turning to digital – three in four (76 per cent) think retailers should have an online presence and 74 per cent think retailers should accept digital payments[3]. This aligns to global consumer trends, with Visa’s Back to Business study showing 78 per cent of consumers have adjusted the way they pay for items in the wake of intensified safety concerns[4].

Yet, while consumers have rapidly changed their preferences, businesses are looking at a more gradual evolution. Globally, three in four (75 per cent) small to medium businesses (SMBs) are optimistic about the future of their business, but maintain a realistic view about how long it may take to regain their footing[5]. SMBs estimate it will be an average of seven months before their business is back to being fully operational[6].

“As consumers rapidly change the way they shop and pay, it can be challenging for small businesses to keep pace. To help them do so, Visa launched a range of resources last month including free e-commerce starter packages, an ad booster programme, and the Visa Business Locator Tool. These resources are still available and we urge Kiwi business owners to take advantage of them as they rebuild from the shock of COVID-19 and look ahead to future growth,” added Mr Kerr.

The six Kiwi businesses fronting Visa’s Where You Shop Matters campaign are Duncan’s Brewing Co., Waiheke Dive and Snorkel, Commonsense Organics, Surmanti, Adrienne Whitewood and Loxy’s Hair Boutique (see stories below). Despite the diversity of industries represented, all businesses have embraced the power of e-commerce to reach critical consumer audiences.

George Duncan, owner and founder of Duncan’s Brewing Co says having an established online retail presence was critical for navigating the challenges of New Zealand’s level four lockdown and adapting to the new retail environment that followed.

“Having a fully functional e-commerce site meant we were able to pivot and adapt to changing circumstances as a business to weather the impacts of COVID-19. Customers could order our entire beer range online and we’ve actually come out of COVID with an increase in sales. We’ve seen online shopping habits continue on this trajectory even after lockdown restrictions eased. It’s allowed us to reach new customers, and as a result we’ve just had our best month ever,” said Mr Duncan.

To find out more about Visa’s Where You Shop Matters visit www.visa.co.nz/whereyoushopmatters

Duncan’s Brewing Co : An independently owned and operated micro-brewery from Kapiti Coast, owned and operated by George Duncan and Wai Familton. Duncan’s Brewing Co. is the result of a 22,000 km road trip circumnavigating the USA, where they sampled a multitude of beer offerings, inspiring a true obsession. Duncan’s plays with new style beers, which respectfully nod to the past but look to the future.

Waiheke Dive and Snorkel: Commonly known as 'NZ's most fun little dive shop', Waiheke Dive and Snorkel was founded on the Three C's: community, conservation and customer service. Always looking for the next step in innovating their business further, founders Pippa and Adam are exploring the use of VR and 360-degree cameras to create a virtual underwater experience that can be enjoyed by all.

Adrienne Whitewood: Adrienne Whitewood (Rongowhakaata) inspired by Māori art and culture, takes traditional concepts to create unique prints on silhouettes, reflecting her love of decorative design. Her ethos is to create an emotional connection to indigenous design. Adrienne is currently pursuing environmentally sustainable practices within her business with a strong commitment to her community as well being a mentor and offering a big sister programme within her organisation and has just revamped her website to strengthen her e-commerce offering.

Loxy's Hair Boutique: A true crowd favourite, Loxy's Hair Boutique was launched in 2011 after Kate Jarrett discovered a passion for hair extensions and made the leap to quit her corporate job to start her own business from a rent-a-cabin on her front lawn. Loxy's now has two salon locations in Auckland specialising in all things cuts, colours and their unique method of hair extensions, but also sells a range of products, tools and treatments online.

Commonsense Organics: Commonsense is a family business established to connect people with products that are free from harm and contributing in some way to a better world. Their first store opened in Wellington in 1991, and the business has since expanded with five stores across Auckland and Wellington. In addition, the business operates an online store, with a wide range of their products available for delivery nationwide.

Surmanti: Made in New Zealand, Surmanti is a stunning brand driven by a passion for active, fresh and organic ingredients. The range includes skincare, soy candles, diffusers and health and wellness products. Operating online during and after lockdown enabled Surmanti to continue to support its customers with all their essentials and gift buying needs. Founder Maxim Titter is extremely grateful for Surmanti's ecommerce platform, as it has opened doors to allow opportunity for international expansion.

