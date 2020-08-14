Giftbox Boutique Supporting The Prostate Cancer Foundations NZ This Father’s Day

Giftbox Boutique will be contributing to the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ this Father’s Day.

With every purchase made via Giftbox Boutique’s website, customers will be given the option of adding a decorative blue ribbon to their purchases for an additional $1. This donation will be matched by the gift basket retailer, meaning a $2 contribution for every gift hamper purchased.

Giftbox Boutique runs several charity ribbon drives throughout the year, the most recent being the pink ribbon campaign leading up to Mother’s Day. The campaign raised $2726 for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, significantly eclipsing Giftbox Boutique’s previous Mother’s Day appeal total of $500.

“It’s great to see more and more of our customers getting on board with our ribbon appeals”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “We have a really engaged and generous customer base and we know they will get behind us again this Father’s Day”.

Like most occasions in 2020, Father’s Day may be celebrated a bit different. Despite many people being stuck overseas or unable to visit loved ones due to travel restrictions, Kiwis are still eager to spoil their loved ones.

“This year, Mother’s Day took place over Alert Level 3 restrictions”, explains Gray. “Despite this, we saw record sales over this period. This shows how keen kiwis are to connect with their loved ones during these trying times”.

Gray expects a similar trend leading up to Father’s Day and hopes that new and returning customers will partake in the blue ribbon appeal.

“We are really trying to get the word out about our appeal for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ. We have added special banners to the product pages of our website to inform our customers that we will match their blue ribbon contribution”.

Giftbox Boutique have an extensive range of Father’s Day gifts and can deliver gift hampers directly to their door anywhere in New Zealand.

