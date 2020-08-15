Level 3 Still Workable For Auckland Real Estate



“We’ve operated safely and effectively in Alert Level 3 before, and Auckland’s real estate industry will do so again,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The real estate boss says going into spring is always a good time to sell property, particularly this year given the current lack of listings and the fact that real estate websites will see more traffic with Aucklanders forced to stay at home.

“Those Aucklanders contemplating selling their houses should not be put off by this latest lockdown. While it restricts people’s activity, it also gives buyers more time to surf the net and contemplate their options,” says Ms Mayne.

She says the quality of a vendor’s online marketing strategy is now critical. The likes of virtual tours, floor plans, video and drone footage can only help when potential buyers are forced to view remotely. What’s more, social media increases a property's exposure, with imagery easily shared.

“Not only can buyers use this time wisely, but those looking to sell should also use this lockdown to prepare their property inside and out. As they say, don’t waste a lockdown!”

Level 3 in Auckland means auctions can take place online or via phone bidding, private property viewings can happen by appointment and with restrictions, as can pre-settlement inspections, settlements and moving house in Auckland. Property appraisals can happen with strict protocols in place but ideally should be carried out remotely, while discussions with agents on agreements, marketing and the listing process must occur via teleconference or over the phone, not in person.

For the rest of the country, Level 2 sees the likes of two-metre social distancing observed, a contact tracing system in place at open homes, and no more than 100 people in attendance at an auction.

The Century 21 leader says there is no reason for real estate transactions to slow. In fact, she expects activity and interest will be high in Auckland in the next two weeks albeit just not as visible.

“Property is holding up well and the time to act is now! There are plenty of families keen to move, empty nesters downsizing, first-home buyers securing record-low interest rates, and investors seeking better returns,” says Derryn Mayne.

