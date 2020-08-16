Science And Research Driving Success Of Medicinal Cannabis Start-up Medical Kiwi

Medicinal cannabis start-up company Medical Kiwi’s success in securing $90million in pre-orders, before a single plant has been put in the ground, is down to the integration of scientific research and technological development in every aspect of the company’s planning, says Co-Founder and Chairman Aldo Miccio.

“We’re committed to ongoing advanced research and technology to support the development of our unique, safe, high-quality medicinal cannabis products,” Miccio says. “We’re backing that up with a strong representation of science and medical professionals on our board. The right people, with the best knowledge, developing the right process will ensure Medical Kiwi has a long-term future in this emerging industry in New Zealand.”

Directors of Medical Kiwi include: Dr David Porter, MBChB, FRACP; and Dr Michael Packer, PhD (Biochemistry, Cell Biology), MSc (Marine Science), BSc (Biochemistry).

Dr Porter is a consultant rheumatologist with 27 years’ experience. He is committed to finding more effective, accessible and affordable ways to manage his patients’ pain. He joined Medical Kiwi because he’s passionate about providing the highest-quality medicinal cannabis products at the best possible price.

“I’ve been prescribing CBD for my fibromyalgia patients since it became legal 24 months ago. Conventional pharmaceuticals tend to be ineffective at treating this condition and commonly cause debilitating side effects such as drowsiness and mental fogginess. CBD has proven to be head and shoulders above other treatments due to its lack of side effects, and also very considerable benefits to sleep, relaxation and pain relief. It is by far the most beneficial treatment I’ve used for these patients.”

Dr Packer is a biochemist and natural products biotechnologist with a career spanning 28 years. He has an extensive track record of scientific research, including: algae farming methods for carbon recycling/capture, biofuel production and using bio-based materials for healthy food ingredients, bioactives, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic ingredients. He is excited to use his expertise to guide Medical Kiwi’s rigorous evidence-based development of natural products to benefit human health.

“Having these very experienced and reputable doctors on our board has enhanced our appeal to potential customers,” Miccio says. “Medical Kiwi has secured a Supply Agreement with Australian-based company Hektares, equaling $30 million of medicinal cannabis sales in 2021 and $60 million the following year – recognising the value of our commitment to rigorous science and research.”

Hektares’ Founder Bruce Ring says, “We share Medical Kiwi’s focus on world class cultivation, innovation, technology and research. Medical Kiwi has done its homework; they’ve created a sound business model that has given us the confidence to pre-order its cannabis product. We have entered into a Supply Agreement with Medical Kiwi and will support its growth plans. The global demand for very high grade, medical grade cannabis is increasing exponentially. We have every confidence Medical Kiwi will be able to produce cannabis product that meets our shared expectations of excellence, safety and sustainability.”

With Hektares’ pre-orders already on its books, Medical Kiwi is setting up a production premises in Christchurch, ahead of its longer term plans for a purpose-built facility at Brightwater in Nelson. The Nelson-based Kiwi start-up also recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $2 million to get its Christchurch-based production underway, and help fund its Nelson facility and technology purchases. A further $1 million is being sought through the wholesale investment market.

Campaign video

Dr David Porter - Director and leading Rheumatologist

Investment Memorandum

PledgeMe campaign

Medical Kiwi

Since 2018 Medical Kiwi has:

- built a strong health-based, scientific and business savvy team

- developed a clear plan for product development, distribution, and research

- successfully raised initial seed fund capital

- signed partnership agreements with global industry-leading companies

- secured a greenfield site for its state-of-the-art facility in Nelson

- secured a lease for an initial factory in Christchurch

- been granted a licence to cultivate from the Ministry of Health with further licences pending.

Operations will cover the full process, from cultivation to the production of consumer goods.

The Brightwater site in Nelson will involve an 8,000 - 10,000m2 two-story building.

Medical Kiwi aims to raise a maximum of $2 million through crowdfunding investors and a further $1 million through wholesale investors.

The Christchurch facility is expected to be operational by the end of this year and employ 50 staff at full production.

The Nelson facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and employ 140 staff at full production.

If forward orders continue at the present rate, it is likely that both facilities will be needed.

Hektares Pty Ltd

The Hektares project was introduced by Bruce Ring, founder of the Hektares Group of companies. Global discussions have identified a number of major projects and key contacts as the foundation of a significant business to deliver Medicinal CBD, Hemp and Industrial Hemp products.

Hektares has acquired several exceptionally large opportunities to be a major ‘plantation to creation’ integrated supplier of medical CBD and hemp related products.

Recent acquisitions (and/or intention to acquire) in Australia, New Zealand and the USA; along with securing of cultivation and extraction facilities, land and medical cannabis licences in multiple regions means Hektares is set to make a big impact in the global cannabis market.

© Scoop Media

