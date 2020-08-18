Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SOS Business Voucher Sales Hit $2 Mn, Site Teams With InKind To Inject $5 Mn Into Small Businesses

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 7:30 am
Press Release: SOS Business

SOS Business is again supporting New Zealand’s small business community as the country faces lockdown. SOS, which has now hit $2 million in voucher sales, has teamed up with U.S. restaurant investors inKind to inject $5 million into local businesses.

SOS was set up by New Zealander of the Year nominee David Downs to help keep small businesses afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been phenomenally successful, with more than 2,400 businesses on the platform and Kiwis buying up thousands of vouchers to aid their local outlets.

As CEO David, along with co-founders Joyce Quah and Naadei Atafu, has run the platform voluntarily along with a team of volunteers. Funds raised go directly to the business owners represented.

Texas-based inKind, founded by entrepreneur and former restaurateur Johann Moonesinghe, is now partnering with SOS Business to help scale it to support even more local businesses. inKind will take on the operations for the platform with David staying on in an advisory role.

“inKind was a natural fit to help grow SOS, as the two platforms have similar aspirations to support small business,” David said. “SOS was set up to help our local outlets through the pandemic and Kiwis really responded - they want to support their local restaurants, cafes and bars. Voucher sales are huge, but there was also an opportunity for SOS to have even more impact through inKind.

“We liked inKind’s offering, and we were chuffed they agreed to invest such a significant sum into New Zealand. We hope having inKind on board will boost our small business community further as we work through another lockdown.”

SOS will continue to operate under the same brand, and offer its existing services. However, under inKind’s leadership SOS will offer more services and innovations including financing and marketing support.

Johann, who is also CEO of inKind, added, “New Zealand has been extremely successful in its fight against COVID-19, even given the latest setback. We’ve seen how committed New Zealanders are to tackling this virus together, and also supporting their local businesses.

“SOS has been a massive help for restaurants, cafes, and other businesses Kiwis love. Our plan is to expand the SOS offering, and help support New Zealanders as they work through another lockdown, and come out the other side.”

inKind, which set up a similar platform in Australia called Save Hospitality, has sold over $30 million dollars worth of gift vouchers and helped more than 500 businesses across the U.S. and Australia. It intends to inject $5 million in funding for New Zealand businesses in its first year.

The money will be invested through inKind’s unique funding model, which provides businesses with upfront capital in exchange for vouchers. inKind then onsells gift vouchers to customers through the inKind app, which acts as a loyalty platform encouraging long-term engagement with customers.

“The SOS platform has grown exponentially over the past few months, and I hope that with the help of inKind, we will be able to reach new heights and help all businesses in need,” said David. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SOS Business on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 