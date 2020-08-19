Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Build 2 Are Here To Add Form And Function To Your Outdoor Space As Expert Retaining Wall Contractors

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 10:42 am
Press Release: Build 2

The landscape of Auckland is renowned for its variety. Rolling hills, rugged cliff sides and expansive beaches are all the norm across the area. But if there’s one thing that Auckland’s terrain isn’t known for, it’s being flat. Seldom will you find a naturally level section. While we have become accustomed to building houses on these uneven plots, many of our outdoor living spaces still resemble the rough terrain our houses are built on. A retaining wall is a great way to reclaim your outdoor living space. Build2 are Auckland’s expert retaining wall builders.

But is a retaining wall a necessity for your property? With the way Auckland’s weather is, it may just be. The main function of a retaining wall is to prevent soil or debris slipping down a slope. This is a particularly important detail when the slope faces your home, as our rainy Auckland weather can cause runoff, weakens the soil, and potentially leads to land slippage. While this can be a problem aesthetically, it can be disastrous for your home's foundation. A well designed and built retaining wall will act as a buffer and prevent this from happening.

But by hiring great retaining wall contractors, it won't just be all function with no form. Build2 offers an opportunity to add some dimension and depth to your property. Building a retaining wall is the chance to add to your home's aesthetic. Multi tiered walls add verticality and reclaim part of your garden that you may have once thought unusable. A skilled retaining wall builder will help you reclaim parts of your property, and guide you in using them as a feature to add personality and zest to your outdoor living space.

The team at Build2 are experts in creating perfect retaining walls that are fit-for-purpose and look incredible. Building retaining walls should enhance both a property's value and aesthetic appeal. That is why Build2 can assist with the entire process. Whether you already have the designs in hand, or are starting from stretch, we are well versed in creating high quality retaining walls on time, to budget, and with guaranteed satisfaction. We can walk you through the whole process, handling the design, project management, earthmoving and build so that you can sit back and get the BBQ ready for your brand new outdoor living space.

For more information about retaining walls, head to our website. Find out why our retaining wall services are highly sought after, and let our expert advice shape your next project.

