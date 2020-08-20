Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Crypto Companies Raised $12.5bn In Total Funding, A 155% Jump In Two Years

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Recent years have witnessed a surge in the number of cryptocurrency companies, followed by the increasing number of venture capitalists willing to invest in their business. According to data presented by BuyShares.co.nz, the total amount of funding crypto companies raised over time hit $12.5bn in the third quarter of 2020, a 155% jump in two years.

More than $1.7bn Funds Raised in 2020

At the beginning of 2017, cryptocurrency companies worldwide raised a total of $1.3bn in funding rounds, revealed the CrunchBase data. By the end of the year, this figure jumped to $3.8bn. Statistics show that 2018 delivered substantial investments in crypto companies, with the total value of raised funds growing by more than $4.6bn and reaching $8.4bn by the end of the year.

Increased investments continued in the next twelve months, with the cumulative funding jumping over $10.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The CrunchBase data revealed that crypto companies raised another $1.7bn since the beginning of 2020, amid the slowdown in venture capital funding caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, the US-based commission-free trading company Robinhood announced it had raised $320 million in Series F funding from new and existing investors, the most significant investment in 2020. The company plans to use the funds to upgrade its platform, launch new products, and hire more staff.

Three months before that, crypto derivatives provider Bakkt also completed a $300 million B fundraising round led by big names including Microsoft’s M12, Boston Consulting Group, PayU, and Pantera Capital, the second-largest investment in 2020. The company explained it would use the funds to continue developing digital asset-focused services.

Statistics show that Bitcoin Suisse`s $48 million worth A funding round represents the third-largest investment in 2020. A Zug-based financial services provider for the digital asset industry said the funding round pushed its valuation to around $327 million.

North American Crypto Companies Raised 50% of Total Funding Amount

Analyzed by geography, North America represents the leading region with $6.2bn of investments in crypto companies. The US companies raised more than 90% of that amount, with California and San Francisco, as the leading hubs. Asian companies raised $3.5bn in total funding, ranking as the second-leading region globally. European cryptocurrency companies follow with $2.3bn worth funding rounds.

The CrunchBase data also showed that all five of the most active investors in the crypto market come from the United States. Statistics indicate the New York-based Digital Currency Group, as the leading investor, participated in 57 funding rounds so far. One of the leading venture firms in the blockchain industry, the San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital, ranked second, with a total of 30 funding rounds. Pantera Capital, Techstars, and Polychain follow, with 27 and 23 funding rounds, respectively.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 