Epazz Provitrac Develops Video Interviewing Feature To Meet Rise In Job Applications Post COVID-19

Friday, 21 August 2020, 6:58 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), the parent company of DeskFlex, a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its Provitrac applicant tracking solution is now developing the Video Interviewing online feature to anticipate the increase in online job applications and work from home applications after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Provitrac is a candidate recruiting software that provides the best features of any other hiring software, including job posting in online media outlets, applicant tracking, candidate ranking, job matching, sorting and scoring, and onboarding management. Provitrac applicant tracking software platform features an integrated client support system, phone system, custom reporting, and the newly added feature of Video Interviewing software.

Hiring managers can use the Provitrac Video Interviewing software to set a job interview with a potential candidate similar to an in-person or phone interview via integration with Zoom videoconferencing. In a large organization that needs massive hiring, Provitrac can also provide an automated video interview that records an applicant's response to standard preliminary interview questions. With preset screening questions, recruiting officers can immediately filter candidates who do not meet the criteria leaving only the most suitable candidates for a final face-to-face interview.

Provitrac, formerly known as AutoHire software, has been operating in small and large Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and the private sector since 2002. Epazz, Inc acquired AutoHire Software in 2010 and later renamed it to Provitrac in 2016. The Provitrac applicant tracking system streamlines the hiring process in one web-based platform. It simplifies recruitment, career management, vacancy creation and approval, job posting, job matching, staff acquisition, resume search, resume management, applicant tracking, easy reporting, and communications.

The Provitrac applicant tracking solution integrates well with DeskFlex room scheduling software. With the onset of the COVID pandemic, more organizations allow their employees to work from home and hire remote workers to fill in company vacancies. Reopening the office post-COVID lockdowns can only allow a few staff to come to the office to work. This change in the work dynamics prompts companies to use efficient applicant tracking software to find the best hire and the need for room scheduling software to alternate the schedules between work from home employees and return to office workers to revamp the economy after the economic decline following COVID-19.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We saw the growing need of recruiters to automate the hiring processes. There is a real opportunity to create something more strategic and aligned to the hiring process, especially finding the right candidate for rebuilding the economy after the Coronavirus pandemic."

