CyberProtect – Cyber Threats A Real Risk To All

Monday, 24 August 2020, 4:57 am
Press Release: Beneficial Insurance Limited

We are a team of 5,000,000 we stand together and care for one another, this is what the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us. As a nation we are very often described as friendly, polite and trusting. All of these are lovely traits that we exhibit and most of us would like to teach and pass onto our children.

Unfortunately, in a personal cybersecurity context that places us as individuals, as a nation, as our team of 5,000,000 in a very vulnerable and in an awkward position. The internet plays a pivotal part in our lives and the lives of those we love. We hear reports of cyber breaches and threats all too often nowadays.

We have been advised of many things we can do. A summary of these Safety Tips look as follows:

Further peace of mind is provided by CyberProtect a personal cyber insurance policy that covers your whole family for as little as a few cups of coffee a week. CyberProtect will cover families for CYBER FRAUD, RESTORATION COSTS, CYBER EXTORTION and IDENTITY THEFT. CyberProtect is a completely free-standing insurance product that does not require you to purchase any other insurance products to be eligible.

On top of this CyberProtect allows you to safely purchase CyberProtect insurance online as easy as buying tickets online. The CyberProtect application & purchase process does not require large submissions of documents rather it will only take approximately 5 minutes to complete and fulfil online in real time. Your Policy certificate will be sent to your email inbox and you will enjoy instant peace of mind knowing you are covered.

If you would like to purchase peace of mind CyberProtect personal cyber insurance please follow this link: www.cyberprotect.co.nz

