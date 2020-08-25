Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Exclusive JOYCE X ENZO Chan Crossover Collection

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 7:18 am
Press Release: HKTDC

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect industries and economies across the globe, Hong Kong's fashion talents have been striving to overcome the challenges by forging new and more creative opportunities. One example comes from Enzo Chan, New Talent Award winner at last year's Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), who has collaborated with renowned fashion retailer JOYCE to launch a crossover collection that is now on sale at JOYCE, Pacific Place.

With his collection "SINCE 1996", Enzo Chan claimed the second runner-up spot as well as the New Talent Award, sponsored by JOYCE, at the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2019. Mr Chan launched his own brand, VO-YAGE, after taking part in the YDC and has collaborated with JOYCE to launch an exclusive crossover collection which is now available for sale at JOYCE, Pacific Place.
Enzo Chan

A graduate of the Institute of Textiles and Clothing at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Mr Chan created the "SINCE 1996" collection drawing inspiration from his childhood memories. In addition to winning the New Talent Award, which was sponsored by the JOYCE Group, the collection also earned him second runner-up honours at YDC 2019. After winning the competition he launched his own brand, VO-YAGE, and collaborated with the JOYCE team to create this limited-edition capsule collection. The collection is an evolution of SINCE 1996 that builds on the retro and casual wear styling of his original collection. The elegantly designed clothes feature exquisite detailing, such as tops and jackets embroidered with a pattern using personal photographs, a double-sided blazer and corduroy trousers featuring detachable elements.

Organised since 1977, the YDC has nurtured and promoted an abundance of local fashion design talent. Through various channels and platforms, winning designers from the YDC are supported to take part in overseas exchanges as well as launch their personal collections. The young designers gain invaluable first-hand industry knowledge that can set them on a path towards launching their own fashion labels.

Speaking about the assistance he received from the YDC and JOYCE in developing his first fashion collection, Mr Chan said: "Through my collaboration with JOYCE, I have learnt a lot about the different ways to operate a fashion label, such as leveraging a brand's distinctive attributes to meet market demand. Most importantly, the experience has allowed me to determine the potential direction and presentation of my personal brand."

YDC 2020 will be held on 19 September, moving online as part of CENTRESTAGE. Further details of the event will be announced in due course.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from HKTDC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 