Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Autogrow Releases Public API To Empower Growers

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Autogrow

 

25 August 2020: Autogrow has released a public API (Application Programming Interface) allowing connectivity between their Folium sensor network and other farm sensor data.

“Growers currently feel frustrated by not having systems that speak to each other. And the truth is that, until other large industry players also provide public APIs, growers are always going to be constrained in what they can do with their data. But we’re leading the charge,” explains Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Morgan.

“We know that many growers use CSV exports like Microsoft Excel, which can be slow, labour-intensive and requires a lot of manipulation to get benefit. Connecting systems via the API will give added efficiency to the process and unlock countless possibilities for external development of features and integrations.”

“We announced the first global API solution for indoor growing in July 2017, and we’ve come a long way since that initial launch. At that time, we were exploring the possibilities and to spur not only our own R&D team but the industry as a whole. From that point we have advanced into wireless sensor capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, successful A.I. powered tomato yield prediction and cloud-based AWS platform builds; all continuing to give our customers an added advantage in market,” says Mr Morgan.

 
 

API’s are still relatively new in Controlled Environment Agriculture, but many technology suppliers are starting to see the value, particularly by making them publicly available. Ben Popat, Product Owner and Project Lead sees endless opportunities when using API technology.

“Public API’s have been available for consumer products for quite a while. A great example would be Google maps where Google gave access to third parties to create thousands of location-based apps using their public API,” notes Mr Popat.

“For our industry, an example would be a developer connecting Folium sensor data using the API to those CSV files but also their Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. If your temperature in your greenhouse gets too low or too high an alarm could sound in your bedroom or Alexa could play you a song or your Fitbit could sound an alarm. Nothing is impossible.”

One of the key benefits of an API for growers is the ability to customize.

“With Folium there could be 50 features you want to add to the platform to work with your business model. We could potentially build 35 of them, but the other 15 is possible through this API for a business to create themselves. Or a 3rd party wanting to build applications on top of the Folium platform now has the key to be able to do it,” says Mr. Morgan.

“From our perspective public APIs are the future of CEA and we’re looking forward to seeing developers utilize both our API and our Folium Sensor Network to push our solution even further.”

For more information on Folium - https://autogrow.com/products/folium

For access to the Folium API - https://lab.autogrow.com/docs/en/folium.html

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Autogrow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 