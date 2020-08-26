Stuart Bilbrough Appointed as New CEO to Radius Care

Stuart Bilbrough CA NZ, MBA, has been appointed as CEO at Radius Care. He joins Radius Care following successful roles in the healthcare industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Tamaki Health Group Limited, and prior to that, seven years as Chief Financial Officer at Radius Care.

Stuart takes over from the company’s founder and Managing Director, Brien Cree, who, after 17 years at the helm, is moving into an Executive Director role to focus on business growth and development, as well as special projects.

Stuart has worked in finance for more than 30 years in a variety of industries, including healthcare, FMCG, logistics, telecoms and financial services. Notable companies include PricewaterhouseCoopers, Fonterra, Deutsche Bank and American Express. Stuart has been a New Zealand Chartered Accountant since 1992 and holds an MBA with distinction from Massey University. A passionate and skilled SCUBA diver, Stuart is also a Board Member of the not-for-profit New Zealand Underwater Association.

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart as the new CEO at Radius Care. He is a strategic and forward-thinking leader who has built an excellent understanding of New Zealand’s healthcare and aged care industries over the past decade,” says Brien Cree. “He takes the role at a time where the aged care industry is in the spotlight for its efforts to keep elderly residents safe from Covid-19.”

“Stuart’s warm and down-to-earth personality fits well with Radius Care’s values of ‘exceptional people, exceptional care’, and the team are glad to have him back on board,” says Brien.

“I am very happy to be back at Radius Care, and my goal is to ensure the continuous high-quality performance of our rest homes. With a rapidly expanding population of over 65s in New Zealand, the aged care industry will continue to grow, and I will ensure that Radius Care will meet the demand for first-rate facilities, run by well-trained, caring staff,” says Stuart Bilbrough.

“Radius Care staff across the country have been incredible over the past few months, engaging residents in additional activities, facilitating video calls with family and upskilling themselves in areas such as infectious disease prevention and management. I’ve been inspired by their dedication and I’m excited to support them in providing excellent care,” says Stuart.



About Radius Care

Radius Care is a specialist health and aged care provider for elderly and disabled New Zealanders established in 2003. A New Zealand owned and operated company, Radius Care operates 22 facilities throughout the country which offer a range of care levels including residential, dementia, respite, hospital, young and physically disabled, and palliative care to more than 1,700 residents. Radius Care employs around 1,500 staff and its health care assistants and nursing staff are highly qualified and committed to providing the very best in nursing care. Radius Care also operates community-focused retirement villages in Timaru and Ohaupo. For more information visit ww.radiuscare.co.nz/

