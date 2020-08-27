Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IRC Announces 2020 Interim Results

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The largest iron ore mining operator in the Russian Far East, IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively "the Group"; stock code: 1029) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 19% to US$106.2 million (30 June 2019: US$89.2 million)
  • Cash cost down by 4.7% to US$48.8/t (30 June 2019: US$51.2/t)
  • EBITDA has more than doubled, increasing to US$33.2 million (30 June 2019: US$13.2 million)
  • Profit of US$5.9 million (30 June 2019: loss of US$25.2 million)

Operation Highlights

  • 14.3% and 11.4% improvement in production and sales respectively over the same period in 2019
  • Stable production capacity of 89% (30 June 2019: 78%)
  • K&S operated at more than 90% capacity in July and the early part of August. Planned ball mill maintenance and a period of heavy rains affected production in August. Normal production has now been resumed, month-to-date capacity of c.80%.
  • Impact of COVID-19 not as yet significant

Commenting on the results, Peter Hambro, Chairman of IRC said: "The first half of 2020 has been a significant time for the development of IRC with the Company achieving its maiden underlying profit. While the profit is modest, the milestone is significant. We are unlocking the great potential that we see in the Company. While K&S is currently operating at close to its full capacity, IRC has the track record of running a mine at higher than its designed capacity. We see K&S having the ability to do the same, and look forward to seeing the mine coming-of-age to unleash its full potential.

Good production rate, strong iron ore price and weak Russian Rouble contributed to IRC's profitability. Despite the devastating effect of the COVID-19 on the global economy, iron ore was one of the best performing commodities in the first half of 2020. Coupled with K&S's good production rate, IRC's revenue recorded a significant increase in the first half of this year. We also benefitted from the weak Russian Rouble, allowing the Group to lower its cost level. These positive factors contributed to our maiden underlying profit.

We are pleased with the financial results of IRC in the first half of 2020 and are striving for further improvements as K&S continues to raise its production level. We are pleased that much has been achieved in the first half of 2020. That said, continuous improvement is our goal and we are not resting on our laurels. We believe that the foundations of our Company are in place for further enhancement in operational and financial performance. Looking to the future, we are committed to ensuring that IRC continues to prosper and grow in a sustainable manner. We shall increase our production from our world-class assets to maximise shareholders' value. We would like to thank our stakeholders for their continued support."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Incomes Fall For First Time On Record

Median weekly incomes were lower in the June 2020 quarter than they were a year ago, down 7.6 percent to $652 a week, in the wake of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today. The median is the midpoint, meaning half of workers earned above this amount and ... More>>

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 