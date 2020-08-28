Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Covid Jobless Doing Better Than Main Beneficiaries, Survey Shows

Friday, 28 August 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

 
People on the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment, a new benefit for those made jobless by Covid-19, are faring better than those on main benefits, new survey data shows.

A collaboration between the University of Auckland, Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty and FIRST Union, the national survey compares the experiences of those on the new Income Relief Payment with those on main benefits.

The former get $490 per week and are not subject to obligations or sanctions, while some main benefit recipients are paid only $250 per week. Both groups can access other forms of financial assistance such as the Accommodation Supplement.

“Our early findings suggest that the $25 per week increase the government made to main benefits in its Covid-19 package is making no or little difference to low income households,” says Associate Professor Louise Humpage, a sociologist at the University of Auckland.

She says the results suggest the increase to the Winter Energy Payment was more important, but this is temporary.

By contrast, those who receive the higher Income Relief Payment report fewer occasions where they’ve been unable to meet basic costs, and have a wider range of income sources to draw on, such as passive income or another adult in paid work in the household.

“But in September, the three month Income Relief Payment ends and these people are going to be transferred to a main benefit if they haven’t found work, says Dr Humpage. “This group is already saying that dealing with WINZ has increased their ‘mental stress and worry’ and their ‘financial worry’.

“Once they get the full experience of WINZ – this group have benefitted from new employment centres and job search tools so far – I anticipate their ability to meet basic costs, and their stress, will worsen,” she says.

The survey asks how many more dollars households need each week to meet basic needs and which of a range of benefit rates proposed by New Zealand political parties would better meet respondents’ needs.

Those who have responded so far suggest that at least $490 per week (after tax) is needed.

The results of the survey aim to inform government thinking on benefit rates and services following the election. However, to fully explore and compare these experiences across the two groups, the survey needs more respondents who are currently on the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment.

People can take part until 10 September 2020 at https://www.cpag.org.nz/the-latest/covid-19-survey/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 