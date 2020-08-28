Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Opinion: RTA Changes Will Benefit Industry In Long-term

Friday, 28 August 2020, 4:11 pm
Opinion: Property Brokers

By Will Alexander

Recent amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act are, despite some media commentary, well-rounded and will benefit the industry in the long-term.

We have certainly all watched closely as the changes were fast-tracked through Parliament into law on August 12. There has been a comprehensive response from all the key stakeholders, including owners and tenants, with 4,787 submissions received since consultation began in 018.

There is no doubt these changes are quite significant, but we believe our industry will be better off. The RTA is there to protect owners and tenants, but some areas had become dated. This is understandable as it has been in place since 1986. A revision was necessary, but none of the amendments are any cause of concern.

We now have a more robust piece of legislation that meets our society’s contemporary requirements. At Property Brokers, we are optimistic about the amendments, and will be fully prepared and ready when the bulk of the changes take effect in February 2021.

Investors and tenants choosing to engage with professional property management agencies have nothing to worry about, as the legislation is more about lifting the overall standard to a level that we already operate at.

The only challenging aspect of the amendments is the timing, which has not been ideal. The industry is under a lot of pressure, having just worked to meet the Insulation Regulation 2016 deadline in July 2019, and now currently, to meet the Healthy Homes Standards by 01 July 2020.

So, what happens next? Here are the core changes to the Residential Tenancies Act, and when they will come into effect.

Phase 1: Law changes that took effect on (12 August 2020)

Transitional and emergency housing:Accommodation provided for these purposes, which is funded by the government or part of a special needs’ grants programme, is exempt from the Residential Tenancies Act.

Rent increases:Rent increases are limited to once every 12 months - a change from once every six months. There is currently a freeze on rent increases with none allowed until after 25 September 2020.

Phase 2: Law changes to take effect from 11 February 2021

Security of rental tenure: Landlords will not be able to end a periodic tenancy without cause by providing 90 days’ notice. New termination grounds will be available to landlords under a periodic tenancy and the required notice periods have changed.

Changes for fixed-term tenancies:All fixed-term tenancy agreements will convert to periodic tenancies at the end of the fixed-term unless the parties agree otherwise, the tenant gives a 28-day notice, or the landlord gives notice in accordance with the termination grounds for periodic tenancies.

Making minor changes:Tenants can ask to make changes to the property and landlords must not decline if the change is minor. Landlords must respond to a tenant’s request to make a change within 21 days.

Prohibitions on rental bidding:Rental properties cannot be advertised without a rental price listed, and landlords cannot invite or encourage tenants to bid on the rental (pay more than the advertised rent amount). This is common sense, and it should never happen in the first place.

Fibre broadband:Tenants can request to install fibre broadband, and landlords must agree if it can be installed at no cost to them, unless specific exemptions apply.

Privacy and access to justice:A suppression order can remove names and identifying details from published Tenancy Tribunal decisions if a party who has applied for a suppression order is wholly or substantially successful, or if this is in the interests of the parties and the public interest.

Assignment of tenancies:All requests to assign a tenancy must be considered. Landlords cannot decline unreasonably. If a residential tenancy agreement prohibits assignment, it is of no effect. The plenty of upsides here, and it will result in less vacancies. However, the requirement for this is low, and seldom do these requests come through. All assignees still need to meet the vetting requirement.

Landlord records:Not providing a tenancy agreement in writing will be an unlawful act and landlords will need to retain and provide new types of information. This will not affect Property Brokers as this standard practice for us.

Enforcement measures being strengthened:The Regulator (the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) will have new measures to take action against parties who are not meeting their obligations. Professional Agencies already operate within the Act, and work to protect owners and tenants from compensation claims. We support more stringent penalties for people who choose to disregard the Act.

Changes to Tenancy Tribunal jurisdiction:The Tenancy Tribunal can hear cases and make awards up to $100,000, which is up from $50,000. Property Brokers supports more stringent penalties for those not adhering to the Act as we believe renting properties should be a seamless, enjoyable experience for everyone.

Phase 3: Law changes to take effect by 11 August 2021

Family violence:Tenants who are the victims of family violence will be able to withdraw from a fixed-term or periodic tenancy without financial penalty by giving two days’ notice and evidence of the family violence. If they are the only tenant, the tenancy will end.

Physical assault:If a tenant physically assaults the landlord, owner, or agent of the landlord, or family member of the landlord/owner, and the Police have laid a charge against the tenant, landlords can issue a 14 days' notice to terminate a fixed-term or periodic tenancy.

There is a significant amount of details in each of these changes. If you have any questions, concerns, or wish to seek for the clarity, please feel free to contact Will Alexander - General Manager of Property Management, or your property manager.

We will keep you up to date with progress from here. In the meantime, we are working diligently to assess each property for the Healthy Homes Standards, and you can expect reports, and certificates to come through over the next few months.

Will Alexander is Property Brokers’ General Manager – Property Management.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Property Brokers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 