2020's Not Over; Reset The Year With This New Goal-Setting App

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Goalie app, an app that will transform the way young people set goals and plan their futures. The app will be live on the App Store on 18 September.

Founder and CEO, Brooke Lowry (28) was inspired by the need to help her friends and family members find their passion and purpose in life. “I noticed a few of my friends and family members feeling a little lost in their lives and wanted to create something that could help re-centre themselves and how to leverage their strengths.”

Brooke Lowry

Lowry noticed a lot of young people struggling to make trade-offs and decisions based on having too many options available, often making no decision or an irrational one as a consequence.

“I’m fortunate to have achieved a number of goals in my life and I believe there is a bit of a formula to it, a formula I’ve tried to bake my formula into the app to help people.”

Lowry has achieved her goal success by moving countries, progressing in her career, starting a business, travelling to more than 40 countries, and lecturing at her old university; all by the age of 28.

The Goalie app encourages students and young professionals to put their desires first and help them find their purpose. The app gamifies the concept with a playful interface, allowing users to decipher their true goals and their value in terms of health, finance, travel, career and education goals.

Whatever's on the to-do list; whether it’s learning a language, running a marathon, organizing a backpacking trip, Goalie helps users find motivation and plan out the steps to get there.

With Goalie, users can create customizable goals to share with their friends, build a vision board, monitor their progress, receive reminders to keep them on track and celebrate milestones.

“People spend their whole lives trying to find their purpose. They avoid important risky things and lean towards the more comfortable things. But is this really living life? All the goals I’ve achieved were only possible because I took risks. The more young people experiment, take risks early and learn that it’s okay to fail, the sooner people will realise their best selves.”

2020’s not over. There is still work to be done, goals to be achieved.

Goalie the app will be live on the App Store on 18 September 2020.

© Scoop Media

