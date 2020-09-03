Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2020 SEO Trends You Have To Know For Your Business

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 5:14 am
1768degrees.com

We are now halfway through the year 2020, and it is time for all businesses to review their SEO trends. For SEO specialists like us we are always keeping abreast of changes in Googles algorithms, however with restrictions likely part of our new norm, people are locked down in their homes due to the pandemic, and their most common recourse is to go online for work and entertainment. For whatever online business you have, it’s better to be reminded of the SEO trends that can help your business earn more. Let’s start with the following:

High Quality and SEO Optimised Content

Content can affect your businesses SEO in many ways from the site structure to the internal and external links of the site. This means that it is crucial to come up with relevant and valuable content. This also means that your company will gain by hiring a good team of writers. As the site and business owner, make it a goal to have the best content for your industry or topic - that is related to your business. If you are feeling particularly inspired, you may also extend that to subtopics for your business.

Focus more on the topics instead of being obsessed with keywords and chasing page views.

This isn’t really a trend; it’s the golden rule in SEO. Content is king, remember?

Influencers Have to be Leveraged for SEO

People are often drowned by intrusive ads, and they are always looking for information that can be trusted and authentic reviews. This results in the popularity of influencer marketing. This means that the people online would rather engage with a popular and highly respected person than they would to an ad. This is the reason why digital marketers and media companies have invested a lot in influencer marketing because it produces great results. There are those who are not familiar with how this works. By hiring or partnering with an influencer, your business can extend your content reach which will generate more traffic towards your site. This is also instrumental in producing valuable backlinks. Backlinks are one of the most significant factors Google considers when evaluating for webpage ranking.

Be careful who you choose as an influencer. Integrity and character may not be easy to find. Instruct us to be your SEO partner and we will be with you every step to find that perfect fit.

Website Must Be Optimised for Voice Search

It used to be that people have to encode words on their search engine boxes through their desktop computers. That was before the existence of smartphones. Due to the popularity of mobile devices, voice searches have also become a popular trend among internet users. That means that searches are not only done on smartphones but also voice assistants like Alexa, Voice Pod, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Echo.

When you optimize your site for voice search, it can help you generate more organic traffic when you implement conversational searches into your SEO plan. Voice searches have a huge impact on SEO. It’s the same as entering search queries although this time it is done by voice. Terms have become more conversational and targeted. Short and choppy keywords are no longer important anymore since internet users use full-length phrases or clauses when using voice search.

Voice search is resulting in users searching the internet in the way they speak.

We at 1768degrees.com believe that information is key but so is convenience; and that’s what voice search is all about.

Videos Are a Great Source of Info

Videos on the net have also risen in popularity exponentially. Studies done by Google and other organisations revealed that 6 out of 10 people would prefer to watch online videos instead of television. It goes to say that YouTube has become the new TV. This is why it’s crucial to implement SEO for online videos. Videos will always attract a lot of users if they are dynamic and wont bore users or put them to sleep.

To make sure that your videos will be able to reach more people, you have to optimise them for search users. This can be done by using the right keywords in the description and headline of the video.

