Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

All Blacks Experience To Open In December 2020

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Ngai Tahu Tourism

 

The exciting new All Blacks Experience in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) is gearing up to welcome manuhiri (visitors) from 2 December 2020.

Construction on the New Zealand Rugby and Ngāi Tahu Tourism joint venture is nearly complete with the final phases of the fit-out on track for the opening despite recent COVID-19 alert level restrictions.

All Blacks Experience board chair Dame Julie Christie says the team is thrilled to be able to announce the opening date for this one-of-a-kind journey.

“We can now confirm we will open this world-class experience to the public in time for the 2020-21 summer holiday season. Like many others, we experienced initial setbacks due to COVID-19, but we are now ready to go!

“There’s a real sense of excitement and anticipation building because the experience is so unique. New Zealand Rugby began this journey seven years ago and to see it now coming to fruition is amazing. We can already see what the final space is going to look like and how visitors are going to interact with it and be moved by it, as they come to understand what rugby means to the people and the players in this country.”

The All Blacks Experience will guide visitors through a state-of-the-art showcase of the All Blacks, the Black Ferns, and our other national rugby teams in black. The centrepiece of the guided tour gives visitors the chance to stand in the middle of the field in a stadium packed with fans, and literally come face-to-face with a four-metre-high haka. The journey also includes first-hand stories from legends of the game, and a chance to try out kicking, catching and lineout skills against today’s All Blacks and Black Ferns, in the hands-on interactive zone. It is located within the SkyCity entertainment precinct at 88 Federal Street and will include a retail outlet.

Dame Julie says recruitment is currently under way for key roles to join the team ahead of the early December opening date.

“We are delighted to be in a position to create these jobs in Tāmaki Makaurau, with opportunities now available for all ages. This is another positive step forward for the tourism industry as we collectively adapt to the challenges created by COVID-19. The All Blacks Experience is excited to be at the forefront of this.”

All vacant positions are now being advertised at https://mahi.ngaitahu.iwi.nz.

To be among the first through the doors fans can now secure tickets on the All Blacks Experience website and keep up to date with progress by following the Facebook page.

The All Blacks Experience is a joint venture partnership between New Zealand Rugby and Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ngai Tahu Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 